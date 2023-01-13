‘Peaky Blinders’ actor Paul Anderson accused of on-set misconduct

Peaky Blinders Actor Paul Anderson has reportedly been accused of misconduct by a colleague.

According to a report inThe suna lawsuit has been filed against the Arthur Shelby actor on the set of the hit series.

Anderson reportedly denied the allegations, and the report revealed that an investigation had been opened into the complaint by the show’s producers.

“Paul had an issue to deal with off-set after a claim he completely denies. Of course, this is under heavy scrutiny,” a source told the publication.

Speculate on whether Anderson would be involved in the next Peaky Blinders film, they added: “It’s still early days for the film and the shooting of the scenes has not yet started, so there would be the possibility of rewriting and modifying the script and the script to explain its absence if ever it came to that. the.”

A “production company insider” reportedly added, “We wouldn’t be discussing any individuals, but it’s too early at this point to say who will be in the film. »

Last year, Cillian Murphy said the script for thePeaky Blinders the film was “close” to completion in October.

The actor said the movie would likely pick up if the show’s sixth and final season comes to an end.

When asked if it was in the pipeline, Murphy replied: Yes, I believe so. I still haven’t read it [the script] but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a movie and continue the story but in the film world rather than on television.

The TV part of the story is over. If there’s more stories to tell, here I am, haven’t read it yet, but it’s apparently close.