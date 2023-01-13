Hollywood and Graceland mourn Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Shocked and devastated’





Lisa Marie Presley died at 54, just two days after making a public appearance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The passing of the singer-songwriter has left a huge void in the entertainment industry. She also leaves three daughters: the actress Riley KeoughFinley Aaron and Harper Vivienne Love Lockwood. Tributes to Elvis’ only daughter poured in around the world. Notable artists have also paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley. Actress Jennifer Tilly had just visited Graceland Jennifer Tilly, from movies like Liar Liar (1997) and Bride of Chucky (1998), has shared a touching tribute to the late Presley. Coincidentally, she had just visited graceland. “So sad for Lisa Marie Presley…Rest in peace my sweet soul,” the actress wrote. “Lisa didn’t have it easy, as some might think” Actress Lea Remini also shared his sadness over the passing of his friend Lisa Marie. “I am heartbroken by the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. His mother Priscilla and his three daughters, Riley, Finley and Harper are in my prayers.” Her ex-husband, devastated for their daughters Michael Lockwood, to whom Presley was married from 2006 to 2021, shared a declaration to ET by his lawyer Joe Yanny: “Michael was hoping for a quick and full recovery because his children needed her. It’s very sad that it didn’t happen like that. Michael’s world has been turned upside down. He is with his two daughters now. “ Fans gather at Graceland to mourn his passing Graceland is a mecca for Elvis Presley fans, so it’s only fitting that they gather to mourn The Kings the only daughter died. Funeral plans have not yet been released. The family, at this time, requested privacy. Graceland’s official account shared the following statement: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are deeply grateful for everyone’s support, love and prayers, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2023/01/13/63c0e17de2704ef0048b45ab.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos