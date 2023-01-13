Entertainment
Helen Mirren is relisting her lavish Hollywood Hills mansion for $17 million
Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford have relisted their exquisite and historic Hollywood home for $17 million, more than a year after putting it on the market for $18.5 million.
Nestled against a hill, the couple have lived in the residence for more than 30 years and in 2021 attempted to sell the property while simultaneously listing it for rent for $45,000 per month.
Shortly after putting the property on the market, a deal was done on the house but ultimately nothing came of it, Architectural Summary reported, citing public records.
Now potential buyers will have a second chance to call this magnificent estate – and for a million dollars less than it was originally listed.
Set within six and a half acres of sophisticated landscaping and mature trees and situated atop a winding driveway, the 10,200 square foot estate includes a guest house and a total of eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. bathroom.
Built in 1911, the home features beautiful period finishes, including large rooms, French doors opening to the Hollywood Hills, a wood-panelled library, hardwood floors, and large fireplaces.
A particularly special room is the cozy bar, with sleek bar stools and a comfy sofa and chairs for an intimate evening of lavish entertainment.
The large, formal rooms and outdoor lounge, complete with fairy lights, are ideal for large groups and family gatherings, with a relaxed indoor-outdoor architecture taking full advantage of California’s sunny climate.
No place like home: The couple, pictured in November 2022, have lived at home for more than 30 years
Built in 1911, the house has beautiful period finishes, including large rooms and French windows opening onto the Hollywood Hills (pictured)
Outside, the enclosed and well-maintained grounds feature a large plunge pool and spellbinding views of downtown Los Angeles, combining tranquility, privacy and convenience.
The separate guest house offers three bedrooms and there is also a five-car garage, with an office and apartment above.
It’s easy to see why The Queen actress, 77, and her American director husband, 78, stayed in the sprawling home for so long, which they’re now leaving due to the increasingly long they pass out of California.
Zzzz: One of the spacious bedrooms has a balcony with a view of the city
Another of the property’s bathrooms, which features an art deco glass-tiled walk-in shower leading to a sunken bath, with his and hers sinks
The large formal rooms and outdoor lounge are ideal for large groups and family gatherings, with a relaxed indoor-outdoor architecture making full use of California’s sunny weather (pictured: a dining room)
The property has 11 bathrooms, three of which are considered half bathrooms. Pictured is one featuring a jazzy flamingo wallpaper
Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty said the couple decided to sell the home “because they are spending more and more time out of state,” according to World Mansion.
The star couple took over the standout pad in the 1990s, becoming the latest in a string of big names to live there.
Previous owners include Dustin Farnum, star of DeMille’s Squaw Man, writer and producer Mark Hellinger, and Gail Patrick, executive producer of the popular 1950s/60s TV series Perry Mason, where the house was sometimes used as a filming location for the broadcast.
Cozy: One of the rooms seemed to be used as a lounge area
Mirren won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the movie The Queen, playing Queen Elizabeth II. Taylor also won an Oscar for the short Teenage Father and directed An Officer and Gentleman and Against All Odds.
In 2003, Mirren was named a Dame for her acting career which dates back to when she starred as Cleopatra in a UK National Youth Theater production aged 20.
She became a US citizen in 2017 and voted for the first time in the 2020 election.
One of the spacious bedrooms had hardwood floors, city views and a fireplace
Set on six and a half acres of sophisticated landscaping and mature trees, the home sits atop a winding driveway
The separate guest house offers three bedrooms and there is also a five-car garage, with an office and apartment above
Whoa: Mirren and her husband enjoyed the view of LA from their pool
