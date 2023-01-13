Local actor changes his life with his latest performance – Port Isabel-South Padre Press





By Alexandrea Bailey I have no doubt that every member of the audience left El Paseo Arts Foundations staged Reading Tuesdays with Morrie at the South Padre Island Convention Center this week, at least a little changed, if not completely.

Before continuing with this column, I think it should be noted that I have not read the book from which the story was adapted, and my opinions are purely based on Ray Stewarts, who played Morrie Schwartz, and Will Everetts , which played Mitch Albom, performances.

The story goes that Albom reconnects with his former college professor, Schwartz, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. But many would agree that Tuesdays with Morrie is so much more than that.

I attended the second screening of the staged reading on the evening of Tuesday, January 11. The mass of the audience had many recognizable faces and there was a great sense of belonging and community in the room. Many, I imagine, came to see their local cafe owner, Everett, work his magic. I had never seen him on stage before, but I had attended several of his poetry open mics which he hosts at one of his stores, Karma Coffee and Books, where he often shared kind and encouraging words. with poets, young and old. So I was thrilled to see what he brought to the stage. Just as many, I imagine, came to witness Stewart’s marvelous work. I had never heard of or met Stewart in the past, but I assumed based on his extensive performance history that the San Benito native would be a star, and he really was. His talent shone from his first row.

The two actors had such undeniable chemistry, that I guess they must be great friends out of the spotlight, and if not, they must have been in a past life. They illustrated the story of an old man teaching a young man with such artistry and honesty that the realism made me fall into a kind of vertigo, with my attention glued to the lessons that were unfolding.

