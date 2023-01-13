Dahmer victims’ mother slams Netflix series after actor won Golden GlobeThe latest family member to speak out





Topline The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmers’ victims has spoken out against the hit Netflix series DahmerMonster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer after its lead actor won a Golden Globe this week, claiming pop culture’s portrayal of murderers fuels the obsession with killers, making her the latest family member of a Dahmer victim to criticize the show . Evan Peters poses with the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for … [+] DahmerMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023. Getty Images Highlights Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hugheswhose 1991 murder by Dahmer was portrayed in the Netflix series, told TMZ that sick people thrive on fame and added that it’s too bad people can take our tragedy and make money. Actor Evan Peters, who played Dahmer, should have used his Golden Globes acceptance speech to acknowledge serial killers the victims and their familiesHughes told TMZ, although she added that he shouldn’t have taken on the role in the first place out of respect for the families still living with the grief of losing loved ones. Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Eric Perry was killed by Dahmer, called the show tough and carefree Last year. (Isbell gave a victim impact statement during Dahmers’ 1992 trial that was dramatized in the Netflix series.) < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Isbell wrote in a September essay for Insider that she wished some of the show’s profits had gone to the children of Dahmers’ victims, saying her sad the streamer is only making money from this tragedy. It’s just greed. Perrys’ daughter, Tatiana Banks, born six months after her father’s murder, told Insider in October that the show’s renewed interest in her father’s killer has open old woundssaying that this chapter of my life was closed and they reopened it, basically. Several family members of the victims claimed they had never been contacted about the Netflix series before Dahmer began broadcasting last year, which drew criticism from people like Perry, who said they should have been notified as people who are in fact still in mourning of this situation (a claim that the show makers have denied). crucial quote were all a traumatic event away from the worst day of your life reduced to your neighbors’ favorite show, Eric Perry, whose cousin Errol Lindsey was killed by Dahmer in 1991, told the Los Angeles Times in September. Perry added that if a company like Netflix was going to create something that uses real-world people and experiences, you should at least reach out to those people out of respect. Contra CreatorRyan Murphy refuse claims that no one from the Dahmer The team reached out to families, saying at an October Directors Guild of America event in Los Angeles that its team contacted about 20 friends and relatives of victims and not a single person. responded to us in this process, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tangent During his acceptance speechPeters said the show was hard to make and hard to watch, but added that I sincerely hope something good comes out of it. Dahmer was nominated for four Golden Globes, but only earned Peters’ win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. Large number 962.4 million. This is the number of hours Netflix audiences spent watching Dahmer last year after premiering in September. It was the third most popular series on the platform, after only stranger things and Wednesday. Key Context Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys, the vast majority of whom were people of color or LBGTQ. Dahmer also performed cruel experiments on his victims and committed necrophilia and cannibalism. The Netflix series shows how authorities in Milwaukee ignored and minimized concerns about Dahmer raised by members of the Northside community, a predominantly black part of town. After being convicted, Dahmer was sentenced in 1992 to 15 consecutive life sentences. He only served three years before being bludgeoned to death in 1994 by another inmate. Further reading Golden Globes 2023: Abbott Elementary, Inisherin Banshees win bigForbes) Netflix reveals its 10 best shows and movies of 2022 (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2023/01/12/dahmer-victims-mother-blasts-netflix-series-after-actor-wins-golden-globe-latest-family-member-to-speak-out/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos