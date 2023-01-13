Hollywood classic! Luka Doncic’s triple-double helps Dallas Mavs beat LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers in double OT





After losing two straight games, the Dallas Mavericks entered the Crypto.com Arena Thursday night hungry for a win against a Los Angeles Lakers team that had won six of its last eight games. Despite building a 19-point lead in the first quarter, the Mavs found themselves in a nail-biter that ended up going into two overtimes. On a 35-point triple-double from Luka Doncic, the Mavs outlasted the physical Lakers by the final score of 119-115. Dallas improved to 24-19 and Los Angeles fell to 19-23 in what turned out to be a true Hollywood classic. As is always the case when these two teams meet, Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James was the main title, and it definitely lived up to the hype. Doncic finished with 35 points on 14-28 shooting to go with 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a season-high 53 minutes. James finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists despite shooting just 9-28 from the field. The triple-double was Doncic’s 10th of the season. He also became the first player 23 or younger in NBA history to average 40 points over a 10-game span since Michael Jordan did so in 1986. After trailing by three at the end of regulation and in the first extra time, Doncic hit two threes each time to hold the game. With so many calls and no calls against the Mavs, it would have been easy to fold, but Doncic refused to let his team lose the game. Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie were crucial for the Mavs down the stretch. Wood finished with 24 points on 10-17 shooting to go with 14 rebounds, six assists and five timely blocks in the victory. Dinwiddie finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 7-13 from the field – including some massive dunks that rivaled what he did to Rudy Gobert in the playoffs last season. Tim Hardaway Jr., who has been the subject of many trade rumors lately, finished with 22 points and eight rebounds on 9-21 shooting, including 3-11 from deep. Next, the Mavs will wrap up their five-game road trip to Moda Center with back-to-back games against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Dallas is 2-0 against Portland and can clinch the season series with a win Saturday night. Want the latest news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click here. Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitterand Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/news/dallas-mavs-los-angeles-lakers-luka-doncic-lebron-james-recap-stats-final-score-breaking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos