Entertainment
Starring: Sufi Rock and Bollywood with Irfan Ahmed
From: Pramod Thomas
LIVE PERFORMANCE
RAISE THE ROOF
When: saturday january 14
Where: Opera House, 3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP
What: A live concert promoting mental health and wellbeing, headlined by popular British Asian singers Malkit Singh, Navin Kundra and Arjun, who will perform bhangra, Bollywood and rnb hits.
ATTAULLAH KHAN ESAKHELVI
When: Sunday January 15
Where: Wycombe Swan, St Mary’s Street, High Wycombe, HP11 2XE
What: Legendary Pakistani folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, who is embarking on another UK tour, will perform the greatest hits of his glittering career. Tickets include a VIP meet option.
www.wycombeswan.co.uk
ROCK SUFI & BOLLYWOOD WITH IRFAN AHMED
When: Friday January 20
Where: Streatham Space Project, Sternhold Avenue, London SW2 4PA
What: An evening of soulful and inspiring Bollywood and Sufi music, performed by renowned singer-songwriter Irfan Ahmed with a live band.
www.streathamspaceproject.co.uk
GHULAM ALI
When: saturday 28 january
Where: Indigo at the O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES
What: Legendary ghazal singer Ghulam Ali in concert as part of a farewell tour, where he will perform his greatest hits and familiar classics. He will be supported by his son and grandson on stage.
www.theo2.co.uk
VARNAM THE MYRIAD OF SHADES
When: Friday February 3
Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE
What: Famous dancer Divya Kasturi offers a classical Bharatanatyam concert with musicians Mavin Khoo (nattuvangam) Vamshikrishna Vishnudas (vocals), M Balachander (mridangam) and Vijay Venkat (flute).
www.bhavan.net
TRIBUTE TO LATA MANGESHKAR
When: Saturday February 4
Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE
What: The talented music duo Pooja Angra and Karan Rana will pay tribute to the late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar by performing her timeless classics in various genres.
www.bhavan.net
JAVED ALI LIVE
When: Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5
Where: De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU; and Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Live music concert headlined by popular singer Javed Ali and a full live band, where he will perform his greatest hits and all-time classics.
www.rockonmusicuk.com
AKAR
When: Sunday February 12
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: The Sonia Sabri Company performs exceptional South Asian music and dance, showcasing new talent.
www.macbirmingham.co.uk
THEATER
HAKAWATIS: WOMEN OF ARAB NIGHTS
When: Until Sunday 14 January
Where: Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, 21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, London SE1 9DT
What: A fearless new play written by Hannah Khalil and directed by Pooja Ghai, which is a retelling of a classic feminist story featured in Thousand and one Night.
www.shakespearesglobe.com
PI LIFE
When: Until Sunday 15 January
Where: Wyndhams Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Last chance to see the West End play based on the Yann Martels Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the only human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a tiger from the Bengal, as they fight to survive an epic journey across the ocean.
www.lifeofpionstage.com
THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL
When: From Tuesday 17 January to Saturday 21 January
Where: The Marlowe, The Brethren, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS
What: The stage adaptation of the bestselling book and blockbuster film about an eclectic group of British pensioners who embark on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check the website for other tour dates.
www.marigoldshow.com
PARADISE NOW!
When: Until Saturday 21 January
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: Rakhee Thakrar and Shazia Nicholls are part of a talented cast in the story of six women drawn to a multilevel marketing agenda, which examines ambition, exploitation and connection in a fractured world.
www.bushtheatre.co.uk
TWO BILLION BEATS
When: From Friday 20 January to Saturday 4 February
Where: Orange Tree Theatre, 1 Clarence Street, Richmond, Surrey TW9 2SA
What: The critically acclaimed play written by Sonali Bhattacharyya returns for another series. The coming-of-age drama tells the story of the relationship between two British Asian teenagers
sisters with contrasting personalities.
www.orangetreetheatre.co.uk
GUZ KHAN LIVE COMEDY
When: Sunday January 15
Where: The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford Manchester M50 3AZ
What: The popular Man Like Mobeen star and Hollywood actor is kicking off his new stand-up tour, which sees him deliver a unique, laugh-filled take on relevant topics. Check the website for other tour dates.
www.guzkhanlive.co.uk
PAUL CHOWDHRY FAMILY ACTOR
When: tuesday january 17
Where: Royal & Derngate, 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP
What: The acclaimed funnyman is continuing his successful stand-up tour with rescheduled dates. He dissects various topics which include the UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame and England
Soccer fans.
www.royalanderngate.co.uk
BRING THE LAUGHTER
When: saturday 21 january
Where: Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Rd, Ilford IG1 1BT
What: Laugh-filled comedy shows featuring top talent Raj Poojara, Sukh Ojla, Muhsin Yesilada and Kat B. Check the website for other tour dates.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
LADIES OF LAUGHTER
When: Friday January 27
Where: The Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE
What: The popular all-female comedy show returns for another UK tour. The laugh-filled evening features Noreen Khan, Sukh Ojla, Emily Lloyd Saini and Maria Shehata. Check the website for other tour dates.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
CLASSES
BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASSES
When: Saturdays 14, 21 and 28 January
Where: CRATE, 35 St. James Street, London E17 7FY
What: Fun weekly Bollywood dance classes focusing on movement and mindfulness.
www.eventbrite.com
SRI LANKA VEGAN COOKING CLASS
When: tuesday january 17
Where: All Saints Church, 7 Blenheim Grove, London SE15 4QS
What: Chef Jahan will teach delicious authentic Sri Lankan dishes followed by a sit-down meal, with a fun and casual dining experience.
www.eventbrite.com
HALF DAY INDIAN CURRY COURSE
When: Sunday January 22
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A hands-on cooking class to learn how to cook easy curry sauces from scratch. Check the website for other cooking classes.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com
