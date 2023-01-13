Dance to 9ft Bollywood-Punjabi songs and traditional Boliyan





Happy Lohri Songs 2023: Dance to 9ft Bollywood-Punjabi & Traditional Boliyan Songs Happy Lohri 2023: 9 Bollywood and Punjabi songs on the theme of Lohri, traditional boliyan to dance with your friends and family. Check out the full song list here Happy Lohri Songs 2023: Dance to 9ft Bollywood-Punjabi & Traditional Boliyan Songs Lohri Songs 2023 in Hindi and Punjabi: Lohri is celebrated in North India today, January 13, 2023, with traditional fervor and joy. Lohri is a Punjabi cultural celebration that marks the culmination of winter by worshiping fire. Celebrated on the day of the winter solstice, Lohri is celebrated by lighting a fire and creating a bonfire to mark the start of longer days. It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti, i.e. January 14. People lit bonfires while throwing popcorn, peanuts and rewari on Lohri day. The feast is also marked by prayers and dances. Punjabis perform giddha, bhangra around the bonfire to celebrate the day. Bollywood has added festivals to its films to add a touch of jazz to the plot. It was mainly used as a platform for the lead cast to bond, express their love, and celebrate the festival together. From Lo aa gayi lohri ve to Charha De Rank, here are Bollywood and Punjabi songs with Lohri theme. We have also organized traditional Punjabi boliyan which will make you dance. Celebrate the harvest festival in the most vibrant way with these foot tapping acts! TOP 9 LOHRI SONGS IN HINDI, PUNJABI TO DANCE Lo aa gayi lohri ve No Bollywood song can represent Lohri better than this one featuring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan. The 2004 star’s song “Veer Zara” is set in a “pind” or village in Punjab, giving it a more realistic feel. Sundar Mundari Oye Sundar Mundari Oye from a Punjabi film Asa Nu Maan Watna Da is sung by Harbhajan Mann.

Rank Sharha “Charha De Rang” from Dharmendra’s “Yamla Pagla Deewana” is another Lohri number set in Punjab and featuring the Deol brothers, who steal the show with their performances. The song fits nicely into the plot where Bobby Deol finds ways to mingle with his love interest. While the song’s lyrics say little about Lohri, the star’s traditional dancing around the bonfire makes it relevant to the festival. A bit of the warmth of love during the cold winter months! Ball Ball Featuring Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa, the song is from the Mel Karade movie Rabba. It was sung by Feroz Khan and Sarabjit Kaur. Lohri Boliyan by Harbhajan Maan Lohri traditional boliyan mashup Chappa Chappa The foot tapping number with Vishal Bhardwaj lending music to Gulzar’s lyrics is a Lohri anthem. Against the backdrop of the Punjab militancy that tore the state apart in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Maachis’ song depicts the softer side of militants, in the snowy Himalayas far from farms and fields of homeland, longing for their beloved ones but their circumstances thwart. Lohri Song by Manni D The festive song celebrating the spirit of the festival was sung by Manni D. The number features people celebrating Lohri with Manni D dancing and singing Laal Ghaagra Lohri’s most recent song in Bollywood is Kareena Kapoor’s “Laal Ghaagra” and Akshay Kumar’s big hit “Good Newwz”. The song celebrates a baby’s first Lohri and portrays the festival as a reason to reunite with the lead duo seen flying to Delhi from Mumbai for joy and merriment. Lohri is celebrated annually on January 13 throughout Punjab and other parts of northern India. Happy Lori!



