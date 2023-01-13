Entertainment
Florence Pugh on breaking Hollywood body standards
Florence Pugh is one of them the most famous actors around atm, which means she’s super influential to *a lot* of people. So, in addition to being an iconic social media chef, incredibly down-to-earth and downright badass, she’s now spoken out about not “conforming” to Hollywood body standards.
In a recent video with Vogue ahead of her cover, the 27-year-old teaches viewers how to make a Garlic Crostini, mixes up her favorite martini and digs deeper into her life in the spotlight. Cue the important conversation about body image.
“Body image for women is a big thing. From the moment you start developing thighs, buttocks and breasts and all that, everything starts to change. And your relationship with food starts to change,” she said casually as she cooked.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“I had a weird chapter early in my career, but that was because I didn’t conform. I think it was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood,” she continued.
“Women in Hollywood, especially young women in Hollywood, obviously put themselves in all these ways in order to get all the opportunities they need because that’s how it happened.”
“I think I’ve definitely set foot in that aspect,” she added. “I like food.”
While she Vogue cover interviewshe discussed the subject in more detail and explained that “we are human” and “we are bodies”.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“Yes, I can wear makeup and look good for a premiere. But at the end of the day, I still have hair on top of my lip and I still smell after a workout and I I always get pimples when I’m stressed. I think that attitude has definitely carried over to me since I was a kid.” Preach Florence.
She then added that she would never lose weight to “look fantastic for a role”. Instead, she turns it over and wonders, “How would this character have lived? What would she have eaten?”
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
It’s not the first time that don’t worry darling star also opened up about body issues. In July, she wore a sheer pink dress for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome and received many (unnecessary) reactions on social media.
Addressing the subject at the time in an Instagram post, she said: “It’s not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last time that a woman has heard what’s wrong with her body from a crowd. strangers, which is worrying, it’s just how vulgar some of you can be.”
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“Many of you wanted to let me know aggressively how disappointed you were with my ‘small boobs’ or how embarrassed I should be to have a ‘flat chest’,” Florence added.
“I’ve been living in my body for a long time. I know my chest size perfectly and I’m not afraid of it.”
To see? We told you: icon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/body/a42481252/florence-pugh-hollywood-body-standards/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Florence Pugh on breaking Hollywood body standards
- UK economy to grow 0.1% as services activity strengthens
- Covid Wave could last another three months, China CDC veteran warns
- A new chapter in the defense of human rights in the hands of Joko Widodo
- Do you have a $135 spare? Fool onlookers with this convincing iPhone 14 Pro rip-off
- Days of Our Lives actor Quinn Redeker dies at 86
- DeBeau, Kozal selected by Portland Thorns FC in 2023 NWSL Draft
- Miss Universe Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam sparkles in dress made from used soda can pull tabs
- Here’s why Boris Johnson is suddenly 1 million richer
- PM Modi to meet economists at NITI Aayog
- Dance to 9ft Bollywood-Punjabi songs and traditional Boliyan
- DC United sign Polish international Mateusz Klich from Leeds United as a designated player