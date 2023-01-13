BCW Celebrates Hollywood on Hudson with Reception and Tour





More than 100 BCW business leaders and members attended a special reception at iPark in Yonkers on Jan. 5 to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Great Point Studios/Lionsgate facility that is transforming Yonkers into Hollywood on Hudson. Great Point Studios CEO Robert Halmi, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​attended the evening reception, where they describes a city that is quickly becoming the East Coast equivalent of Burbank, California, a satellite community of Los Angeles where many media and entertainment companies operate production facilities. Halmi, a Westchester County native, has repeatedly said he chose Yonkers to build three film and television production studio campuses because the city is within a critical 25-mile radius of Manhattan. We have everything on campus, from all the latest technology, lights, LED panels, flying cameras, everything anyone could possibly need to achieve anything they could dream of,” Halmi said, adding that his facility will transform Yonkers. We are building a business that will be here forever and people will move to be here. People will think they’re coming to Hollywood, but they’re coming to Yonkers. It will be the same. Upon completion of construction in December 2023, the $500 million Great Point Studios in Yonkers will be the largest media production facility in the Northeast and will include three locations. The downtown Yonkers location on Wells Avenue will be the corporate headquarters and primary production center. The South Campus of the former Rising Ground/Leake & Watts property will house the largest LED screen stage in the United States. The north campus on North Broadway will be leased by Mediapro, a European film and television production company which also occupies space on the Wells Avenue site. This really is Hollywood on the Hudson and I’m very excited about it, said Mayor Spano. We know that means jobs. We know that means revenue for the city. We also know it means people will get a new idea of ​​Yonkers. We all know someone who is going to be inspired by what’s happening here, State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​said. We will rival Hollywood in talent and vision, and with the cooperation of everyone here, we will become everything we all envision. Last month iPark, a unit of Connecticut-based National Resources, completed its $52.6 million acquisition of the former Rising Ground/Leake & Watts complex. The Great Point Studios South Campus will also house a new media high school for Yonkers Public Schools. The new school will open up unprecedented opportunities for young Yonkers interested in media careers in an era of explosive content production due to online streaming. From the fiber optic network created by Great Point Studios to enable instant editing of footage on location as it is recorded, to the educational initiative that will see Yonkers students land six-figure media jobs after the graduation, this company is at the forefront of innovation, said Marsha Gordon, CEO of BCW. This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been slightly edited and is published by Examiner Media as a public service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theexaminernews.com/bcw-celebrates-hollywood-on-hudson-with-reception-and-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos