Pet tech startup Digitail nabs $11M Series A led by Atomico
Get your frame: With the increase in pet ownership since the pandemic, veterinarians are being pushed to their limits. Meet Romania-based Digitail, a company that automates the administrative work of vets so they can focus on our four-legged friends. Mike reports that the company has closed $11 million in new funding to expand its operations in the United States and Canada.
Your move: Amanda writes that the proposed changes to Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License threaten an entire cohort of D&D content creators, and they are fighting to protect their livelihoods.
SBF starts a sub-stack: In an effort to explain his version of the FTX debacle, Sam Bankman-Fried asked Substack to say, I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t hide billions. Mary Ann see you.
Startups and VCs
The China’s investment outlook suddenly improves as the country is phasing out its draconian zero COVID policy, which has caused disruption to businesses of all kinds and kept the country’s borders closed for the past three years, Rita reports. For venture capitalists, the pandemic has been a tumultuous ride. Tony Wu, a partner at Northern Light Venture Capital, a China-focused venture capital firm with $4.5 billion in assets under management, calls 2022 the toughest in his 15 years of investing in Chinese startups .
Why Africa Had No Unicorns Last Year Despite Record Fundraising
Picture credits: Getty Images
Unicorns are becoming an endangered species in the African startup ecosystem, reports Tage Kene-Okafor.
Although funding in the region increased slightly in 2022, “no unicorns appeared throughout the year, compared to five in 2021,” he writes.
“So what happened in Africa in 2022 that made it so weird?”
Big Tech inc.
We started some of this yesterday, but Natasha L brings us a disclaimer article to other ad-supported programs to consider Metas Ads Deemed Illegal in the European Union. She writes that just because Facebook has for years processed and profited from Europeans’ data by serving illegal ads does not mean that other ad-supported platforms will get the same free ride from block regulators. The execution is finally here.
