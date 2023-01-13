Entertainment
Babylon, Streaming Residuals and the Hollywood Bosses
Damien Chazelle Babylon is a shock of nostalgia. This is where the #TCMparty crowd of sing in the rain meets Kenneth Angers #TCMorgy fans wallowing in filth and degradation, Hollywood Babylon. Chazelle Babylon stars Diego Calva as Manny Torres, a young studio fixer and eventual studio boss; Margot Robbie as a self-made star who becomes an actual star, Nellie LaRoy; and Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad, the reigning king of silent Hollywood. Conrad talks enthusiastically and carefree about silent cinema and its desire to reinvent the form; then the monkey’s leg curls up and gives him walkie-talkies.
Babylon opens in 1926, at the height of the Silent Age, as a truck stops on a dusty road in still-rural Bel Air, California. The driver expects to take a horse to take him to a mansion on a hill, but his not a horse. It’s for a studio bump party, so of course it’s something much bigger-elephant. The driver won’t, and then a cop says they need a permit, but Manny greases the wheels by offering the two men party passes. Manny manages to get this elephant up that hill, but not before he defecates on the man pushing him, soaking him in feces. This is the basic idea of Babylon: The dirty reality behind the dream is bad enough for anyone not at the top of the food chain in this industry.
In the extended party sequence that follows, Nellie LaRoy crushes him (literally, walking into a statue as he arrives), and Manny has a problem to solve, the classic movie dilemma of busting out an overdosed woman’s body. / died of an invisible house. Since this is the first chapter of modern Hollywood, Manny has to figure that out without having the benefit of seeing the thousands of other movies that will use the Pretty Dead Girl trope in the future. He then gets the job of babysitting a drunk Jack Conrad and getting him on his set the next day. There, the extras refuse to work. When asked if he has any experience dealing with strikes, Manny nods, borrows a gun from a cowboy actor, and forces them to work herding them like cattle. Thus begins Mannys’ rise as a boss and our introduction to cinema’s most likable character (amoral as he is), a capable guy with a single delusion, that he can save Nellie LaRoy from herself.
Apparently Chazelle wanted to make a movie about the end of the era of silence. Babylon represents something else. He revels in the libertarian Wild West era of the movie industry without rules. On Manny’s first day at the studio, Chazelle presents a chaotic outdoor array of adjacent silent films all filming at once. It’s the day Nellie LaRoy walks into a western saloon for the first time in her life as a wannabe and leaves a star, when a crew member on a medieval battlefield scene ends up dead (a scene played like a black comedy), impaled by a spear all day seemingly justified when Jack Conrad gets a perfect shot at golden hour sunset. The Sound Age brings morality cops, homophobia, racism (and another dead crew member, also played for laughs) that somehow never seriously feature in the era of silence.
Chazelle isn’t the only one loving the unregulated days of movie magic in Babylon. He’s got plenty of company at Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and HBO Max, among others. Today, the ghost of great alpha mogul Irving Thalberg has plenty to smile about. With streaming now the dominant form of exposure, the balance of power has shifted decisively towards the studios, and for the same reasons as in 1926, oligopoly and vertical integration. The streaming revolution means streamers control every aspect of their business, from hiring creative talent to producing to exposing, just like studios did on that day Manny disputed the extras with this weapon.
It’s a problem the entertainment industry thought was extinguished in 1948, but streamers and our conservative legal establishment have brought it back. On May 1, 2023, the current Writers Guild of America (WGA) contract expires, and on June 30, so do the Directors Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) contracts. It’s a rare alignment of timing and mutual interest between the three unions, as they also agree on the number one issue of the day: flux residues.
In the 1920s, the Federal Trade Commission investigated the motion picture industry as an oligopoly for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. Film studios had their own halls. Without unions or regulation, the old studios profited on every level. Today, streamers refuse to release data to unions to determine profit sharing with talent, allowing them to profit across the board.
What ended the era Babylon depicted in fact was not the sound but the money, or rather the scarcity of it. During the 1920s, the studios became massively over-indebted to the banks by gobbling up these theaters and retooling them for sound. With FDR’s election, the studios used its March 1933 holiday as an excuse to cut employee salaries by 50%. Within the first 100 days of the Roosevelt administrations, the WGA was formed and the SAG was incorporated. In 1936, after the Wagner Act and the creation of the National Labor Relations Board, directors founded the Directors Guild of America.
Thalberg and other studio bosses fought labor and antitrust litigation much harder than they ever fought sound. It took decades for the Supreme Court to finally hear The United States of America v. Paramount in 1948. Using their theaters, the studios imposed block booking, which meant that independent theater owners who wanted to show Paramount films had to purchase the entire slate of Paramount films for the year, without seeing them. They got the A-list films from major directors with popular stars, but also had to book the dreck. Block booking also limited consumer choices by preventing smaller competing studios and foreign films from being distributed. The streaming era has its own variation on this captive consumer model. As a pandemic-related viewer, you might just want to see just one new show on Disney+, not equally pay for every frame ever filmed from the star wars franchise, but you have no choice.
The 1948 Supreme Court decision, known informally as the Supreme Decrees, forced the studios to sell their theaters. This essentially broke the studio system via the sharp decline in revenue that followed once captive consumers and theater owners had real choices. In 2020, Trump’s Justice Department asked a federal court in New York to overturn the executive orders, instituting a sunset period that ended in 2022. As finance professor Abraham said Delighted at NPR. Market, We were now back to where we were, in the sense that the main form of exposure, which is streaming, is owned by the same people who produce the shows. All studios except Sony basically have streaming services.
Our current golden age of cinema has already sparked lawsuits from stars; Scarlett Johansson, for example, prosecuted for her film Black Widows is getting competing theatrical and streaming releases, the latter of which dramatically cut its movie ticket sales and boosted Disney+ profits. Currently, producers and unions do not have an agreed upon or reliable accounting system to assess residual payments for streaming. Streamers notoriously keep their talent in the dark about the audience their work attracts and, unsurprisingly, their sub rosa data regime makes far less money for the talent. As an anonymous showrunner put it Vulture last summer about working for streamers, you will never be approached with any information. If you choose to spend your social capital on such a request, you will be treated politely, but you will not receive anything with any context.
It is common for actors’ salaries, blockbuster budgets, and other financial information to be leaked in the media. In the case of streaming platforms, however, this is an Edward Snowden-level security flaw. After Netflix released the Dave Chappelles special The closest in 2021, several Netflix employees angry at Chappelle’s transphobic jokes went public. Management has accused Terra Field, whose Twitter feed about the controversy has gone viral, of canceling a 500-executive senior management meeting and suspending it (while denying that his firing was in retaliation for his widely disbanded read from the company). Netflix also accused B. Pagels-Minor, who helped organize a public strike by company employees, of leaking internal numbers on the special to Bloomberg News (a charge Pagels-Minor denies). The numbers showed that The closest did not break even for Netflix. Industry trades bring in movies that lose money every day, but Netflix retaliated by firing Pagels-Minor. Pagels-Minor and Field filed complaints with Irving Thalberg’s old enemy, the NLRB, and eventually dropped them to settle privately with the streamer.
As more streamers emerge to compete for space in the market, and viewership declines as the pandemic streaming boom wanes, the streaming industry will be more desperate to hold on to that data. But with a possible three-union shutdown, even Manny Torres’ six might not be enough for streamers to hold on. The balance of power must be balanced in streaming. There must be a fairer way to get this elephant up this hill.
