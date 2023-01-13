Connect with us

Babylon, Streaming Residuals and the Hollywood Bosses

 


Damien Chazelle Babylon is a shock of nostalgia. This is where the #TCMparty crowd of sing in the rain meets Kenneth Angers #TCMorgy fans wallowing in filth and degradation, Hollywood Babylon. Chazelle Babylon stars Diego Calva as Manny Torres, a young studio fixer and eventual studio boss; Margot Robbie as a self-made star who becomes an actual star, Nellie LaRoy; and Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad, the reigning king of silent Hollywood. Conrad talks enthusiastically and carefree about silent cinema and its desire to reinvent the form; then the monkey’s leg curls up and gives him walkie-talkies.

Babylon opens in 1926, at the height of the Silent Age, as a truck stops on a dusty road in still-rural Bel Air, California. The driver expects to take a horse to take him to a mansion on a hill, but his not a horse. It’s for a studio bump party, so of course it’s something much bigger-elephant. The driver won’t, and then a cop says they need a permit, but Manny greases the wheels by offering the two men party passes. Manny manages to get this elephant up that hill, but not before he defecates on the man pushing him, soaking him in feces. This is the basic idea of Babylon: The dirty reality behind the dream is bad enough for anyone not at the top of the food chain in this industry.

In the extended party sequence that follows, Nellie LaRoy crushes him (literally, walking into a statue as he arrives), and Manny has a problem to solve, the classic movie dilemma of busting out an overdosed woman’s body. / died of an invisible house. Since this is the first chapter of modern Hollywood, Manny has to figure that out without having the benefit of seeing the thousands of other movies that will use the Pretty Dead Girl trope in the future. He then gets the job of babysitting a drunk Jack Conrad and getting him on his set the next day. There, the extras refuse to work. When asked if he has any experience dealing with strikes, Manny nods, borrows a gun from a cowboy actor, and forces them to work herding them like cattle. Thus begins Mannys’ rise as a boss and our introduction to cinema’s most likable character (amoral as he is), a capable guy with a single delusion, that he can save Nellie LaRoy from herself.

Apparently Chazelle wanted to make a movie about the end of the era of silence. Babylon represents something else. He revels in the libertarian Wild West era of the movie industry without rules. On Manny’s first day at the studio, Chazelle presents a chaotic outdoor array of adjacent silent films all filming at once. It’s the day Nellie LaRoy walks into a western saloon for the first time in her life as a wannabe and leaves a star, when a crew member on a medieval battlefield scene ends up dead (a scene played like a black comedy), impaled by a spear all day seemingly justified when Jack Conrad gets a perfect shot at golden hour sunset. The Sound Age brings morality cops, homophobia, racism (and another dead crew member, also played for laughs) that somehow never seriously feature in the era of silence.

