Indiana Jones actor recalls Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher’s visit to the set Indiana Jones actor Ke Huy Quan recalls meeting Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher when they visited the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.



Ke Huy Quan reflects on the production of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, recalling that he met Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher when they visited the set during the filming of the film in London. The actor played Harison Ford’s iconic archaeologist’s young ally, Short Round, in George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s second film. IndianaJones adventure. Quan made his return to film in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s multiversal comedy-drama in 2022 Everything everywhere all at oncewhere he portrayed Waymond Wang, the husband of Michelle Yeoh’s overwhelmed laundromat owner Evelyn Quan Wang, as well as the many alternate universe versions of Waymond seen throughout film. VIDEO OF THE DAY When he sat down with Josh Horrowitz from Happy Sad Confused podcast, Quan was asked about his experiences working alongside Spielberg, Lucas and Ford while filming Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Recalling his time on set in London, Quan explained that he and Ford were joined one afternoon by two actors he did not recognize but would soon learn was none other than Ford. star wars teammates Hamill and Fisher at the screening of Lucas Star Wars: A New Hope later. Check out Quan’s full recollection below: “There was one day, you know, we shot the majority of the movie in London at Elstree studios, and one day two adults came to visit, and I didn’t even know who they were at the time. And that was Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, and we just spent a whole afternoon together, it wasn’t until after the movie when they showed me, when George Lucas showed me Star Wars that I realized ‘Oh my God, this afternoon I was having so much fun with Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia!'” Related: Indiana Jones 5 Reveal May Destroy Your Short-Term Comeback Hopes

Ke Huy Quan’s Resurgence Explained Appearance of Quan as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was followed by his key role in The Goonies as Richard “Data” Wang, the band’s inventor, as well as alongside Brendan Fraser in Encino Man and several television roles. However, Quan would stop acting as an adult, revealing in 2022 that he had walked away from screen presence after struggling to find work in the United States. However, seeing the success of boobies rich asianthe actor was inspired to return to acting, with Quan impressing the Daniels when he auditioned for the role of Waymond in Everything everywhere all at once after getting the calls two weeks after deciding to return to acting. Quan’s performance in Everything everywhere all at once has received widespread acclaim and attention, and the actor’s career resurgence is set to continue into 2022 and beyond. After a warm reunion with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star, it was confirmed at D23 2022 that Quan will join Loki season 2 after getting a call from Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige after appearing in EEAaO, where he will play a currently unnamed archivist for TVA and star alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Quan is also set to portray Freddy Wong in chinese born american, a television series adapted from the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang for Disney+. Quan was also cast in electrical conditionthe next sci-fi adventure movie from Joe and Anthony Russo. Audiences and film industry figures hailed Quan’s return to acting. The actor received the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything everywhere all in one at the 2023 ceremony. As such, audiences are anticipating the projects the actor will star in, with many expressing their desire to see Quan reprise the role of Short Round in a series that explores the character’s adventures beyond. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. As such, viewers who grew up watching the actor’s adventures alongside Ford will surely be surprised and enjoy his stories about the meeting of the two actors who portrayed the close friends of Ford’s other iconic role without realize who they are. Next: A Short Lap Was More Important For Indy Than Willie In Temple Of Doom Source: Happy Sad Confused

