Lessons from Hollywood movies

It is often said that art reflects life. Hollywood films show us a reflection of ourselves as we identify with the struggle of the characters and watch their personal growth. Every movie has a lesson to learn and taking them with us can help us on our own path. Here are some lessons that have been honored in major Hollywood films.

Mollys Game (2017)

The movie 2017 Molly game is a dramatic account of the life of Molly Bloom , a former Olympic skier who turned to hosting Hollywood’s biggest underground poker games. During this intriguing story, we follow Bloom through a series of emotional roller coasters that end as these stories always end; with Bloom trying to put her life back together once the dust settles.

One of the first lessons we learn from this adventure is to appropriate the story of his life. If it hadn’t been for Molly’s tragic accident at the age of 20, she probably would have continued to compete in the Olympics and never entered the world of underground poker. After the fallout from this lifestyle, she was a penniless convicted felon with millions in debt to pay off. Instead of giving up, she realized she could monetize her story and change her life, ultimately resulting in this movie.

We all have to accept the path our life has taken and, as Molly says, everything will be fine.

Almighty Bruce (2003)

The film Almighty Bruce is the story of a struggling journalist in the small town of Buffalo, NY. Frustrated with his career and the direction his life is taking, Bruce (Jim Carrey) constantly complains and struggles with personal turmoil. Like many people, he blames his flaws on everything outside of his own choices and actions, even to the point of suggesting that God is doing a bad job.

In return, God (Morgan Freeman) meets Bruce and decides to grant him all his powers only to finally show Bruce the mistakes of his own life. Sure, Bruce abuses his newfound powers selfishly, but in the end, he learns he didn’t need miracles to turn his life around, just persistence and a positive attitude.

Click (2006)

Click on is one of Adam Sandler’s most underrated films, but it’s an enjoyable comedy with a heartfelt message for audiences. In the film, Michael (Sandler) is tired of the monotony of life and is waiting for good things to happen to him.

He is given a magical remote control that allows him to control life in a variety of ways, including muting people, pausing situations, and most notably, speeding up his life. As he tries to skip the boring parts of life, essentially the journey of life itself , he soon realizes that his relationships are falling apart. At the end of this struggle, he is on his deathbed, in disbelief that his time is already up.

The lesson learned in Click on is that the little moments we take for granted are what make life worth living and cherishing, because they pass too quickly.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Slumdog Millionaire was a huge international hit, winning numerous awards for its brilliant writing and heartbreaking scenes. The lesson learned from Slumdog Millionaire is clear for the public to see. No matter what situation you were born into, there is always hope for a better life through your own personal development, and experience is always the best teacher.

In this incredibly moving film, the main characters are born in the poor slums of India and struggle to survive. They try to navigate through the myriad pitfalls of life here to finally find themselves in a better place. Slumdog Millionaire is simultaneously tragic, inspiring and triumphant.

Rocky (1976)

the original Rocky is the ultimate story of the underdog. This is often cited as one of the best movies of all time, and for good reason. How not to identify with this story of a person who will go through anything to change his life and achieve his goals?

Sure, it might be geared more towards men and belongs on macho movie lists, but Rocky showed us that there is no obstacle that cannot be overcome by perseverance and effort. We may not all be able to become world champions, but any goal outside of that is within reach if you want it badly enough.