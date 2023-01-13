Pathaan To Animal: 5 Most Anticipated A-Lister Stars Of 2023 | Bollywood A Lister 2023





While 2022 has been a year full of ups and downs for the Hindi film industry with several films featuring Bollywood A-listers having unexpectedly gone bad at the box office, 2023 is shaping up to be a year many more promising. Here are five Bollywood A-listers who are all set to hit the big screen this year. Shah Rukh Khan Pathane The Badshaah is back after a four-year hiatus after his last film Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif did not perform well at the box office. However, 2023 should be a blast for SRK fans with three releases including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film is set to hit theaters in multiple languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Don’t miss: A love letter to Tabu: the enduring magic she brings to her characters A bag Jawaan marks the debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan, as well as the latter’s first outing with South Indian actor Nayanthara. She will debut in Hindi films with this. The film is slated for a June 2, 2023 release. Soak It looks like it will be the year of Shah Rukh Khan. He will star in Rajkumar Hiranis Dunki, billed as a lighthearted comedy-drama, which is set to hit theaters Christmas 2023. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt The upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and is scheduled for release in 2023. The movie is a joyful movie, in my opinion, I hope everyone everyone believes it. We also have an amazing cast from Kolkata. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive package, a family love story, Karan Johar said in an interview. Salman Khan The next installment in the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is set to hit theaters on November 10. The film will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The lead duo reprise their roles in Tiger’s third installment. Someone’s brother, someone’s life Marking the debut of Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan’s next star, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is set to be released on April 21, 2023. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bigg Boss 16 famous Abdu Rozik. Don’t Miss: Ishaan Khatter: From Above the Clouds to a Decent Boy, He’s Here to Stay Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor is set to dominate the box office with his upcoming crime action movie Animal. The film is an examination of the tumultuous interactions between all the characters in a gangster drama that ultimately results in the protagonist taking on the characteristics of an animal. Saif Ali Khan-Prabhas Directed by Om Raut, the national award-winning director and creator of Tanha Ji: The Unsung Warrior, Adipurush is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. The bilingual film shot in Telugu and Hindi, travels 7000 years ago when King Raghava of Ayodhya visits the island of Lanka. With the help of Hanuman’s army, Raghava sets out to save his wife Janaki, who has been kidnapped by Lankesh, the king of Lanka. Did you like this article? Download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

