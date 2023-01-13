Telugu TV actor Pavan Sais dreams of growing up





Pavan Sai | Photo credit: special arrangement

In a career spanning over 12 years, Telugu TV actor Pavan Aryaveer Rajput aka Pavan Sai has only directed six soap operas. I am demanding on my roles; I aim to do my best and set a standard for myself, says Pavan, who is currently basking in the appreciation of his main character Aravind in Model, broadcast on Star Maa. Model, launched by Annapurna Studios, is written and directed by Nagendra Yenuganti and Akhil Kurapati. Other cast members include Bhavana Lasya, Jayashree Raj, Deepa Jagadeesh and Vinod. In Model, Aravind is an arrogant man caught in a complex relationship with two women. The daily series which began airing in February 2022 in the afternoon slot, was shifted to prime time (9 p.m.) on December 27. ) ladies Mogali Rekulu series, I only did prime time shows. The Mali team | Photo credit: special arrangement Pavan had been out of action for two months in October 2021 due to health issues, when he received a call from Annapurna Studios to Model. I was in bad shape and I was walking with a stick, but I met the Annapurna team because I didn’t want to be idle, he recalls. A photo shoot in November paved the way for the filming of Model in December 2021. Dreams of Tinseltown As a teenager, Pavan dreamed of seeing himself as an actor but he had to struggle for seven years. I would visit movie and TV offices on the weekends and drop off my photographs in hopes of one day receiving a call to action. He jumped on an opportunity offered by director Manjula Naidu for a small role in Mogali Rekulu. When this series took a generational leap, he played a negative character, which paved the way for his journey in television. Pavan also made a name for himself with his starring roles in Sravana Sameeralu, Mudda Bidda and Mudda Mandaram. On the sets | Photo credit: special arrangement Pavan launched his own production house Team Twenty Seven Pictures with Kalki Raja in 2020 and produced and starred in the series Naga Bhairavi on Zee Telugu. However, it had a short duration. Pavan now hopes to light up the big screen. He plans to produce soap operas/movies with himself in mind for now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/telugu-television-actor-pavan-sai-on-malli-and-hoping-to-act-in-films/article66360478.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos