Florence Pugh spoke about not “conforming” to Hollywood body standards





So you know Florence Poug actor extraordinaire, sunball, iconic social media manager and now Vogue cover model. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images In her latest video with Vogue, she teaches viewers how to make garlic crostini, mixes up her favorite martini and talks about her life. One moment in particular that stands out is when Florence opens up about body image, particularly as a working actor in Hollywood. Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images When cooking, she says, “body image for women is a big thing. From the moment you start developing thighs, buttocks and breasts and all that, everything starts to change. And your relationship with the food is starting to change.” She continues, “I had a weird chapter early in my career, but it was because I didn’t conform. I think it was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood.” Florence says, “Women in Hollywood, especially young women in Hollywood, obviously put themselves in all these ways in order to get all the opportunities they need because that’s how it happened.” Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images She continues, “I think I’ve definitely set foot in that aspect. I love food.” She continues to elaborate even more in her vogue on the cover, where she says: “We are human, we are bodies. Yes, I can wear makeup and look beautiful for a first. But at the end of the day, I still have hair on the top of my lip and I still smell after a workout and I still get pimples when I’m stressed. I think that attitude has definitely carried over to me since I was a kid. She also says, I never lose weight to look fantastic for a role. It’s more like, how would this character have lived? What would she eat? Warner Bros., Marvel/Everett Collection Her comments on the subject come just months after she called trolls who criticized her for wearing a transparent dress on the red carpet. She said: “It’s not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last time that a woman hears what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers. What’s worrying is how vulgar some of you can be Many of you wanted to let me know aggressively how disappointed you were with my small breasts, or how embarrassed I should be for having such a flat chest .'” Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images She silenced the haters once and for all by saying, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a lot easier, I promise.” And you know what? Kudos to her, because I couldn’t have said it better myself. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI Read the full Vogue interview from Florence here and watch his video here

