Shah Rukh Khan Is Bollywood’s Richest Actor, His Breathtaking Net Worth Revealed

Bollywood is one of the largest and most successful film industries in the world. This industry has given the nation stars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh. There are many actors in Bollywood, who have not only gained fame but also amassed wealth.

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor, film producer and entrepreneur. Along with international celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Robert De Niro, Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to feature in the top 10 richest actors in the world, recently released by World Statistics. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of $770 million. With this, SRK became the fourth richest actor in the world, surpassing Tom Cruise and Jackie Chan among others.

At the top of the list are American comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry with a net worth of $1000 million each. They are followed by Dwayne Johnson who has a net worth of $800 million.

A look at the other richest Bollywood stars:

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon of Indian cinema. Big B has a large fan base in our country. During his illustrious career spanning decades, Amitabh has given many hits like Sholay, Dewar, Coolie, Pink, Gulabo Sitabo and Piku. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of $410 million, as of 2023.

Salman Khan is an actor, writer, producer and entertainer, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in the industry. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veer, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi are among his most successful films. He also founded the NGO Being Human. Apparently, the actor’s net worth is around $380 million.

Hrithik Roshan entered Bollywood with the hit film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It also won him the Filmfare Awards for Best Male Debut and Best Actor. Some of his greatest hits include Bang Bang, Koi Mil Gaya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Super 30 and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Apparently, the actor’s net worth is around $370 million.

Akshay Kumar is a well-known Bollywood actor. He made his first screen appearance in Aaj (1987). Some of his hits include Hera Pheri, Bell Bottom, Gold, Airlift and Mission Mangal. Apparently, the net worth of the actors is around $340 million.

