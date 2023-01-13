Octavia Spencer and Billy Corgan pay tribute – The Hollywood Reporter





LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer, Cary Elwes, Nicolas Cage and more took to social media to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Thursday at age 54. Presley was rushed to hospital earlier today after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left for us,” her mother, Priscilla, said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for confidentiality as we try to come to terms with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. For the moment, there will be no further comment.” In a statement, Cage said: “This is devastating news. Lisa had the biggest laugh of anyone I’ve ever met. She lit up every room and I’m heartbroken. I find a little comfort in believing that she is reunited with her son Benjamin. Rimes expressed on Twitter how heartbreaking Lisa Marie’s death is, writing, “I hope she is at peace in her father’s arms. my heart goes out to his family. too much grief in just a few years. Elwes, who co-wrote 2016 Elvis and Nixon, called his loss “heartbreakingly sad”. He wrote: “A sweet, gentle soul. We send our deepest condolences to Priscilla, Riley, her family and friends. “Lisa hasn’t had an easy life, as some might think,” Leah Remini shared, noting that she is heartbroken and hopes she is at peace, resting with her son and father. Billy Corgan, who collaborated with Presley early in his career, tweeted a moving message about how “there’s heartbreak and then there’s heartbreak”, adding: “It would be heartbreak and on more levels than I can count.” PETA’s Senior Vice President shared a statement after Presley’s death, writing, “Lisa Marie Presley was not just a talented singer-songwriter, loving wife and mother, but a lover of animals. Learning that an Elvis impersonator had named a chimpanzee after her and was exploiting it for profit, she successfully partnered with PETA to get her namesake released into a sanctuary. And she didn’t stop there: At the start of the pandemic, when shelters were in desperate need of foster families, Lisa Marie and her twin daughters set a wonderful example by opening their homes and their hearts to two dogs. Although the “Lights Out” singer has passed away, her brilliant vision for animals will continue to inspire us all at PETA. » Juliette Lewis shared a series of posts on her Instagram story about the loss of Presley, writing that she was “beyond heartbroken”, “Too much to say to feel. Treatment… The heart aches for his family. Read on for more tributes to Presley. So sad we lost another shining star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to his loved ones and to the multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023 lisa marie presley how heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her father’s arms. my heart goes out to his family. too much grief in a few years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rhymes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023 Rest in peace Lisa Marie. A soft and gentle soul. We send our deepest condolences to Priscilla, Riley, her family and friends. With heartbreaking sadness. pic.twitter.com/bRxg8tP6Rk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 13, 2023 I am heartbroken by the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa hasn’t had it easy, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. His mother Priscilla and his three daughters, Riley, Finley and Harper are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023 Oh no. This is horrible news. The whole world sends love and prayers to the children of Priscilla and Lisa Marie at this time. May it give you strength. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 13, 2023 There is grief and then there is grief. It would be heartbreaking and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers for his family and children at this difficult time. I really can’t find the words to express how sad this really is. TEAR @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt —William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023 I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 13, 2023 So sad for Lisa Marie Presley. Funnily enough, I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this photo. The guide told us that she sometimes dined in the dining room and that once she organized a party for her friends on the plane that bears her name. Tear the sweet soul. pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F —Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023 Sincere sympathy to the family of #LisaMariePresley Far too young to be dead. Only 54, the same age as my mother when she died. Condolences to his mother and surviving children. Tell the people you love that you love them —DeborahNorville (@DeborahNorville) January 13, 2023

