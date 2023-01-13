Kareena Kapoor in Kajol: Bollywood celebrities making their OTT debut this year





From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol to Shahid Kpaoor, many Bollywood celebrities are ready to entertain fans with their first OTT projects this year. Kareena will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, and on the other hand, Shahid has Raj & DKs Farzi. With that said, here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who will be making their OTT debuts this year. Bollywood celebrities who will make their OTT debut Shahid Kapoor : Shahid Kapoor is about to make his OTT debut with Farzi. Farzi’s trailer dropped on Friday. Shahid’s tremendous act impressed the fans. The next web series is directed by Raj & DK. Apart from Shahid, Farzi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon. The webseries will be released on the 10the February 2023. Aditya Roy Kapur: Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in the upcoming webseries The Night Manager. The web series is based on the hit English spy drama The Night Manager, an adaptation of John le Carrel’s novel starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. Aditya steps into Toms’ shoes. The Night Manager is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Anil Kapoor : Anil Kapoor is also part of The Night Manager. Anil will be seen playing the role of Hugh Laurie in the same. Kajol: Kajol will make her OTT debut with the web series The Good Wife: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. Kajol unveiled her first webcast look in September and wrote, Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka a fight from #TheGoodWife #HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon. #TheGoodWifeOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook. kareena kapoor khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghoshs The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the same. Kareena announced the end of The Devotion of Suspect X in June last year. The next film is due out this year. Urmila Matondkar : Last year, Urmila announced that she would be making her OTT debut with the web series Tiwari. The actress shared her first Tiwari look in October last year. Part of his caption said, THIS TIME THE LAST MAN WILL BE A WOMAN . Sidharth Malhotra : Sidharth will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. Last year, Sidharth shared her first web series look on Instagram. Fans are more than thrilled. Shilpa Shetty : Shilpa is also part of Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police. Last year, Shilpa shared her first look with the legend, Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time Superrr thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, being filmed! Varun Dhawan : Varun will make his OTT debut with Russo Brothers Citadel. Last year, Varun shared a photo with the caption, We are delighted to officially announce that we will bring you the Indian episode of the Citadel universe. Homegrown spy series Original will begin filming in January 2023. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Starring Farzi in Sidharth Malhotras Indian Police Force, 7 Upcoming Web Series Looking Forward to in 2023

