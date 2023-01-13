Actor John Rubinstein earnestly portrays Eisenhower on stage





The living memory of Dwight D. Eisenhower fades with each passing year. But Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, starring a perfectly cast John Rubinstein, brings our 34th president back to life in a straightforward biographical drama filled with timely political lessons from a leader who strove to put country before party. . Richard Hellesen’s play, which had its world premiere in October at Theater West in a presentation created by the New LA Repertory Company and is currently playing at the Hudson MainStage Theater, wears seriousness on its sleeve. A whiff of Wikipedia proved not to be a deterrent. The production, directed by Peter Ellenstein, has been extended until January 22 and there is even talk of an off-Broadway release. It’s heartwarming to see audiences flock to a work that takes an educational approach to American history. Citizens still want to know more about their government and the hard choices their elected officials have been forced to make in response to crises, domestic and foreign. But the main reason to see Eisenhower is the solid performance of Rubinstein, who takes on the role with such concentrated ease that it’s as if a character is known to some only from gritty newsreel footage and the term military complex. -industrialist (which he issued as a warning) was granted a temporary reprieve from death to give meaning to a nation that has gone astray. There is a handcrafted majesty in Rubinstein’s portrayal of Ike, who, in the study of his post-presidency home in Gettysburg, Penn., reviews the central episodes of his life. An old-school story, as American as apple pie, the saga begins at the beginning, at the deeply loving family center of his childhood that led to his education at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Heroism is not the subject of the investigation that follows. The military career of Eisenhower, who served as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe during World War II and rose to the five-star rank of Army General, is discussed in relation to his work as a politician. determined to secure European peace by opposing isolationism and the America First movement. The framework of the room is rudimentary. Eisenhower ruins his low ranking in a list of US presidents that a group of 75 historians compiled for a New York Times article. He decides to tell his own story to set the record straight. There is a stiffness of formula in this biographical recap, which seems built more around a lesson plan than a dramatic plot. The speaking tone of language that Hellesen offers Eisenhower excludes any sense of intimacy. The public man takes precedence over the private man in a production that doubles this effect of a staging that looks like a class exhibition or a diorama. But Rubinstein, who won a Tony for his performance in Children of a Lesser God, delivers the social studies goods with aplomb. He deserves a more complex portrayal, but delves wholeheartedly into the political mysteries of a president who, in simply acknowledging his own mistakes, sets an important example of the kind of leadership that is all too rare these days. Eisenhower: this piece of land Where: Hudson Mainstage Theater, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., LA

When: 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. on Sundays. Ends January 22.

Cost: $40

Contact: onstage411.com/eisenhower or newlarep.org

Operating time: Duration 1h55 including an intermission.

