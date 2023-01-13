American actor Kevin Spacey denies seven new sex offenses





London (AFP) Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Friday denied charges he committed seven new sexual offenses against a man in Britain in the early 2000s.

The 63-year-old star of Oscar-winning film ‘American Beauty’ and drama series ‘House of Cards’ appeared at Southwark Crown Court in south London via video link. He spoke to confirm his identity and plead not guilty to the charges. Spacey’s stellar career was cut short by a slew of sex offense allegations, despite not being convicted of any crime. The actor was slapped with the new charges involving a man in November, bringing the total number of charges he faces in the UK to 12. Last summer he appeared at Old Bailey District Court in London to plead not guilty to five charges of similar sexual offenses against three other men. Now on full bail, Spacey will face a four-week trial in London, starting June 6, which will consider all charges. The new charges relate to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, which were allegedly committed between 2001 and 2005. None of the alleged victims can be identified under English law and reporting restrictions prevent the disclosure of further details before trial. Spacey enjoyed a highly successful acting career with roles such as a middle-aged dad lusting after a teenager in “American Beauty,” a serial killer in “Se7en” and the villain in “Superman Returns.” He worked as artistic director at the Old Vic Theater in London between 2004 and 2015. That success came crashing down in 2017 when he was one of the first stars caught up in the global #MeToo movement and was accused of sexual assault by several young men. He was dropped from the final season of the political drama “House of Cards” and other projects. Last year, a New York court dismissed a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against Spacey. The complainant, actor Anthony Rapp, claimed the star assaulted him when he was 14. He filed a civil complaint after learning it was too late to file a criminal complaint. In 2019, charges of indecent assault and sexual assault were dropped against Spacey in Massachusetts. During court appearances, Spacey denied all allegations of sexual assault. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230113-us-actor-kevin-spacey-denies-seven-new-sex-offences The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos