You can earn a lot of money with representation

Introducing a new character to the rabid Marvel Cinematic Universe audience can be risky if it’s not a stunt casting, think Kurt Russell as Chris Pratts’ father in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 but Black Panther: Wakanda Forevers Namor owned the screen as soon as it flew out of the ocean on winged feet, decked out in Mesoamerican finery. Even better, Namor is played by a Mexican actor orchard of tenochesa newcomer to Hollywood although viewers may know him from Narcos: Mexico.

But more importantly, Huerta seized the opportunity to portray people like him in a major Hollywood blockbuster. His charisma and passion spill over the phone as he talks about Mexico, how his darker skin has made him the object of racism, and how the entertainment industry prefers white Latinos. His activism accelerated when he learned that his niece was being bullied because of the color of her skin. Huerta points out that local shows in Mexico and Latin America often feature very light-skinned actors, but not so much Indigenous, black, or other people of color from the region. Producers say, Oh, it’s because people ask for white people in movies, he says mockingly. But this is not true. This movie proves that to be a lie.

What does it mean for Wakanda Forever to be such a big hit?

I love these kinds of stories where representation is not central to the story. The story itself was important, but the representation is part of the narrative. In a few weekends, we made half a billion dollars. So people love representation in the best possible way. They do not care. You know. You are brown. You are white. You are black. They love stories.

Americans tend to think that racism is just one thing in the United States, I think.

When they say people just want to see white people in movies and on TV, that’s white supremacy. In Latin America we have a serious problem with white supremacists.

The film shows Mesoamerican culture and shows colonial oppression, but also celebrates Namor and its people. Was it fun to be part of it?

It was so much fun making this movie. I mean, the inspiration for Talokan from Latin American cultures is just an inspiration. Of course it’s not a documentary, of course it’s not about the Mayas of today. It is about the past, this Mesoamerican past. We have to take this movie from that point and it’s beautiful. I mean, when you play with science fiction, especially with Afrofuturism or Mesoamerican Futurism, you can play with those elements, and you can create this fantasy world.

What did you think when you saw the film for the first time?

Oh, that upset me. I think the first cut took about four and a half hours. And that made me so proud of my work and the work of everyone else. You know, all my teammates, the producer directors. Oh, it was just beautiful, to be there for the first time in a movie theater, just watching this fantastic movie.

Do you want to direct or produce?

Yes, of course, I wanted to produce or possibly direct, but above all to produce different types of films. I mean, it doesn’t matter what genre, just let it be a good story or a drama or a comedy or whatever. But just different stories, good stories with accurate representation.

Mexico has many great directors and producers.

We have the stories, we have the history, so we have a lot of elements to create fantastic shows, films, plays but now our cultural elites, they are all white and all of European descent, and they have control over the media. Eventually, would defeat them. Were going to create these new shows and movies. So we’re going to prove our point that representation matters. [Laughs] You can earn a lot of money with representation.

