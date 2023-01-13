Wakanda Forever Earns 12 NAACP Image Award Nominations





LOS ANGELES — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever picked up 12 nominations at the NAACP Image Awards on Thursday, while The Woman King and Abbott Elementary will attend next month’s ceremony as other top nominees. The smash hit sequel to Black Panther drove all the nominees to the movies. The Marvel film explored the concept of Wakanda’s grief following the death of TChalla, a character played by Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020. The movie The Woman King starring Viola Davis and the ABC television series Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson each received nine nods. Davis and Brunson are nominated for Entertainer of the Year along with Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Angela Bassett. The awards honoring artists and writers of color will air live in Pasadena, Calif., on BET on February 25 at 8 p.m. EST. The two-hour show will take place in front of an audience for the first time in three years. This year’s nominees conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that resonated with many in our community, said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. Were proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances. Wakanda Forever and The Woman King will compete for Outstanding Motion Picture along with A Jazzmans Blues, Till and Emancipation. ABC emerged with 28 nominations in the lead with help from Abbott Elementary, black-ish and The Wonder Years. Netflix, the streaming giant, received 15 nominations. RCA Records/RCA Inspiration has 11 nominations, while Penguin Random House and HarperCollins Publisher lead with nine in the literary categories. In music, Beyonc and Kendrick Lamar both left with five nominations. We are proud to recognize the pioneering achievements and artistry of this year’s esteemed nominees and celebrate the powerful legacy of the NAACP, said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET. We look forward to bringing the Image Awards back to Pasadena in front of a live audience and delivering unforgettable moments that embody the brilliance of the Black community.

