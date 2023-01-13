‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller avoids jail for trespassing





BENNINGTON, Vermont (AP) Ezra Miller is due to appear in court on Friday where the Flash actor is set to accept a plea deal to avoid jail time in connection with a break-in at a house in southern Vermont Last spring. Miller accepted a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor offense of unlawful trespass, according to a plea agreement filed in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington. Miller will also be fined $500 plus an additional $192 and placed on probation for one year. Two other charges were dropped, including a burglary charge that could have resulted in a 25-year prison sentence. Miller pleaded not guilty in October for stealing liquor from a neighbor, one of a series of arrests and reports of Eratic behavior by the actor last year which spanned from Hawaii to New England. HILIn this image provided by the Hawaii Police Department, Ezra Miller is seen in a police booking photo following his arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment on March 28, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the town of Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the owner was away. The owner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the house a year and a half ago in Stamford, where Miller also owned a house, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police viewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. Miller stars in the upcoming The Flash movie, which is slated for release in June 2023, after starring in several Justice League movies for Warner Bros. and DC Films.

