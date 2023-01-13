Trio in concert on Sunday | Peninsula Daily News





PORT TOWNSEND – The Faux Paws, featuring Chris Miller of Port Hadlock, will perform at the Palindrome in Eaglemont Cidery on Sunday. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend. Tickets are $20 each online at https://www. ticketstorm.com/e/27493/t/ or $25 at the door. “From raging fiddle tunes to saxophone solos and unrequited love songs, The Faux Paws’ music would be hard to pin down with standard genre descriptions,” according to a press release from Rainshadow Concerts, which features the music. . “The trio’s infectious groove and feel-good melting pot folk music has been honed over 10 years of playing together, and is the sound of three close friends (two of whom happen to be brothers), who feel a musical kinship that transcends all style limits.” The trio released a first album, “The Faux Paws”. Brothers Andrew and Noah VanNorstrand grew up playing counter dance music with their musician mother in the upstate New York-based band Great Bear. They met Miller at a music camp in New York called Ashokan. “I had never heard of counter dance music before,” said Miller, whose main instrument is the saxophone, “but as soon as we started playing together, there was this amazing musical synergy. “ Miller, who moved to Port Hadlock in 2021, grew up in Florida. He was in love with bluegrass and studied jazz before playing with the Grammy-nominated Cajun country band The Revelers. He also plays banjo, dobro and clarinet among other instruments. “The most important part of my musical journey is that it’s about fitting in and complementing other music,” Miller said in a press release. “How can I elevate the melody, how can I get different sounds from whatever instrument I play?” The VanNorstrand brothers said the addition of Miller brought a welcome break from old habits, while simultaneously tying together the ensemble sounds they were trying to achieve. “Chris is a bit of a musical chameleon and he can play a lot of different instruments. But what he plays is so right in an overall sense that it doesn’t matter which instrument he ends up choosing,” Andrew said. Since meeting in 2012, the trio have toured North America several times, sometimes as The Faux Paws, sometimes as part of other larger ensembles, learning each other’s different musical styles and merging, the press release said. “I love super bright pop music, and Chris is always pushing more of a jazz influence,” Noah said, “but we all have a strong background in dance music, so almost everything we do has rhythm and groove. , and is based around crochet and feel. Much of the music on their debut album revolves around traveling across the country and discovering new places: the Great Lakes, Winchester, Virginia, Montauk, Long Island, and Southport, North Carolina. The opening track, Fourth Decade, features Noah’s fiddle playing, accompanied by Miller and his brother on two banjos. “It may have taken The Faux Paws 10 years to make their debut album, but those years clearly haven’t been wasted,” the press release reads.



