DeSantis steps up efforts to reduce prescription costs | News | Daily Sun Villages

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is no stranger to bold legislation, and he promised Thursday that more are on the way.

In the past year alone, he has signed laws to protect parental rights in education, fix the struggling property insurance market, and provide record funding to preserve the state’s water resources.

His next goal: the most comprehensive prescription drug legislation in Florida history.

Calling for long-awaited reforms of Eisenhower Recreation, DeSantis outlined his plan to slap drug benefit managers often portrayed as middlemen between your insurance company and your pharmacy with regulations aimed at lowering drug costs.

This decision would give consumers more flexibility and more information about the cost of their drugs.

And I think you’ve seen over the last four years, when we say we’re going to do something, we usually do it, he said.

The cost of 1,216 drugs increased by an average of 31.6% between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Ministry of Health and Human Services.

So inflation is pretty bad as it is, and that’s even beyond the general inflation rate, DeSantis said. It has a huge impact on many people, especially the elderly.

DeSantis has become one of America’s most popular governors, with approval ratings hovering around 65%, largely because of his willingness to put seniors first in care initiatives. health.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he helped inaugurate a large-scale testing site at The Villages Polo Club for seniors and ensured senior communities like The Villages received the first batch of 400,000 tests. rapid antigens. When vaccines became available, he launched a Seniors First strategy so that Florida’s most vulnerable population could get vaccinated first.

This action averted about 6,700 hospitalizations and 2,400 deaths in the first five months of 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services found.

On another front, his 2019 plan to import more drugs from Canada is still awaiting federal approval.

This all happened mostly in 2020 and then the new administration came along and (President Joe) Biden himself said it was something he wanted, DeSantis said. Yet the FDA blocked us for two years on this issue.

It’s not good enough for Florida, he said.

Last year, DeSantis sued the FDA for the delay while greenlighting $4 million in the state budget for more pricing transparency.

Seven in 10 adults ages 40 and older use at least one prescription drug, and one in five need five or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

DeSantis has promised to make the issue a priority during the 2023 legislative session, which begins in March.

What was going to be done was to protect consumers and increase liability, he said. There will be three main things: prohibit split pricing, prohibit refund clawbacks, and then fix issues with what’s called pilotage.

Guidance notably occurs when PBMs require consumers to use their mail-order pharmacy to fill their prescriptions.

They don’t give you the option to shop around for the best deal, DeSantis said. What they were going to say is that you are free to use whatever postal pharmacy they tell you to use, but you don’t have to.

Steve Waterhouse of the Village of Pine Ridge, who chairs the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida, applauded the governors’ position.

Waterhouses’ wife Gina has Alzheimer’s disease and enrolled in a trial of the drug aducanumab in 2016.

It helped improve his condition, he told those at Eisenhower, but it cost more than $50,000 a year when it hit the market.

Now, if I had to pay that for five years to save my wife, $250,000, I would sell everything I had to find that money, Waterhouse said. But what about people who can’t?

Your health shouldn’t be tied to your wealth, he told the Daily Sun.

If you choose a career path that makes you a millionaire, a multi-millionaire, you know you’ll get the drugs you need, he said. But if you chose a career path where you were a teacher, for example, that didn’t lead you to this, and your health insurance doesn’t pay for it like Medicare does, then you’re out of the question. This shouldn’t be the case in America.

DeSantis was joined in The Villages by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who criticized drug companies for charging you 10 times more than they charge someone in Peru, Belgium or elsewhere because they need silver. It’s a total lie. The research is primarily funded by the NIH, and we paid for it.

According to AARP, most Americans spend about $1,300 a year on prescription drugs.

This reform package is a big step in the right direction, DeSantis said.

Specialty Writer Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or [email protected]