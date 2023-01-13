Connect with us

Entertainment

DeSantis steps up efforts to reduce prescription costs | News | Daily Sun Villages

 


Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is no stranger to bold legislation, and he promised Thursday that more are on the way.

In the past year alone, he has signed laws to protect parental rights in education, fix the struggling property insurance market, and provide record funding to preserve the state’s water resources.

His next goal: the most comprehensive prescription drug legislation in Florida history.

Calling for long-awaited reforms of Eisenhower Recreation, DeSantis outlined his plan to slap drug benefit managers often portrayed as middlemen between your insurance company and your pharmacy with regulations aimed at lowering drug costs.

This decision would give consumers more flexibility and more information about the cost of their drugs.

And I think you’ve seen over the last four years, when we say we’re going to do something, we usually do it, he said.

The cost of 1,216 drugs increased by an average of 31.6% between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Ministry of Health and Human Services.

So inflation is pretty bad as it is, and that’s even beyond the general inflation rate, DeSantis said. It has a huge impact on many people, especially the elderly.

DeSantis has become one of America’s most popular governors, with approval ratings hovering around 65%, largely because of his willingness to put seniors first in care initiatives. health.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he helped inaugurate a large-scale testing site at The Villages Polo Club for seniors and ensured senior communities like The Villages received the first batch of 400,000 tests. rapid antigens. When vaccines became available, he launched a Seniors First strategy so that Florida’s most vulnerable population could get vaccinated first.

This action averted about 6,700 hospitalizations and 2,400 deaths in the first five months of 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services found.

On another front, his 2019 plan to import more drugs from Canada is still awaiting federal approval.

This all happened mostly in 2020 and then the new administration came along and (President Joe) Biden himself said it was something he wanted, DeSantis said. Yet the FDA blocked us for two years on this issue.

It’s not good enough for Florida, he said.

Last year, DeSantis sued the FDA for the delay while greenlighting $4 million in the state budget for more pricing transparency.

Seven in 10 adults ages 40 and older use at least one prescription drug, and one in five need five or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

DeSantis has promised to make the issue a priority during the 2023 legislative session, which begins in March.

What was going to be done was to protect consumers and increase liability, he said. There will be three main things: prohibit split pricing, prohibit refund clawbacks, and then fix issues with what’s called pilotage.

Guidance notably occurs when PBMs require consumers to use their mail-order pharmacy to fill their prescriptions.

They don’t give you the option to shop around for the best deal, DeSantis said. What they were going to say is that you are free to use whatever postal pharmacy they tell you to use, but you don’t have to.

Steve Waterhouse of the Village of Pine Ridge, who chairs the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida, applauded the governors’ position.

Waterhouses’ wife Gina has Alzheimer’s disease and enrolled in a trial of the drug aducanumab in 2016.

It helped improve his condition, he told those at Eisenhower, but it cost more than $50,000 a year when it hit the market.

Now, if I had to pay that for five years to save my wife, $250,000, I would sell everything I had to find that money, Waterhouse said. But what about people who can’t?

Your health shouldn’t be tied to your wealth, he told the Daily Sun.

If you choose a career path that makes you a millionaire, a multi-millionaire, you know you’ll get the drugs you need, he said. But if you chose a career path where you were a teacher, for example, that didn’t lead you to this, and your health insurance doesn’t pay for it like Medicare does, then you’re out of the question. This shouldn’t be the case in America.

DeSantis was joined in The Villages by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who criticized drug companies for charging you 10 times more than they charge someone in Peru, Belgium or elsewhere because they need silver. It’s a total lie. The research is primarily funded by the NIH, and we paid for it.

According to AARP, most Americans spend about $1,300 a year on prescription drugs.

This reform package is a big step in the right direction, DeSantis said.

Specialty Writer Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or [email protected]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/desantis-ramps-up-push-to-cut-prescription-costs/article_da51ce62-9302-11ed-8a4b-0f2fbca92db8.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: