Actress Marisa Abela will play Amy Winehouse in a new biopic

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – British actress Marisa Abela will play Amy Winehouse in a biopic about the late singer, which is due to start filming in London on Monday, production and distribution company Studiocanal said. Titled “Back to Black” and directed by British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film will focus on Winehouses “dynamic years living in London in the early 2000s and his intense journey to fame”. The six-time Grammy Award winner died of alcohol poisoning at her north London home on July 23, 2011. Winehouse, who struggled with alcohol and drug problems for much of her career, was 27 years old. Speculation was rife as to who would play the “Rehab” and “Back to Black” singer. Rising star Abela, 26, is best known for her high-octane TV drama “Industry,” about a group of graduates competing for jobs at a major investment bank. “As a filmmaker, you really can’t ask for more. I feel excited and honored to have this opportunity to bring Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to film accompanied by the most important part of her legacy, his music,” Taylor-Johnson said in a statement. friday. “I am fully aware of the responsibility, together with my writing collaborator Matt Greenhalgh, I will create a film that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do with Amy.” Taylor-Johnson is known for directing the first movie “Fifty Shades of Grey,” an adaptation of the hit trilogy, drama “A Million Little Pieces” as well as episodes of the TV series “Gypsy” and “Solos.” Considered one of the most talented singers of her generation, Winehouse’s untimely death shook the music world. Several documentaries about her have been made, the most recent narrated by her mother and broadcast on Britain’s BBC in 2021 to mark 10 years since the singer’s death. A 2015 documentary ‘AMY’ won director Asif Kapadia an Oscar, although at the time the singers’ father, Mitch Winehouse, called it a deceiver and said the family had disassociated themselves from the film. “We are thrilled that Studiocanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this film celebrating the extraordinary musical legacy of our daughter Amy and showcasing her talent as it deserves,” The Amy Winehouse Estate said Friday. Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/actor-marisa-abela-portray-amy-winehouse-new-biopic-2023-01-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos