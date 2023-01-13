Losing his mother at the age of 10, Javed Akhtar undeterred rocks Bollywood

Most of us can’t decide who, between Gulzar and Javed Akhtar, is the better poet-lyricist. So when the two legends shared the stage at the launch of Jadunama: Javed Akhtar’s Journey, written by Arvind Mandloi and translated by Rakhshanda Jalil, in Mumbai recently, they regaled the audience with their witty conversations, interesting anecdotes and words of mutual admiration. . But before talking about the relationship and the bonhomie between these two deans of shairi, let’s first stay on the course of Javed Sahab.

Javed sahab lost his mother (Safia Akhtar) when he was only 8 years old. Originally named Jadoo (magic), it was renamed Javed (Eternal), Akhtar (Star) Eternal Star. It turned out to be what they call in Persian, Ism-baa-musamma, which means name fully denoting the qualities of the named person. Few writers and poets have had such a long and successful run in Bollywood – an eternal star indeed.

Losing his mother at such a young age, Javed Sahab never allowed adversity to cloud his jazba or his zeal to achieve his goal. And the dream that kept the boy – educated in Lucknow, Aligarh and Bhopal – bechain (restless) was to become rich.

Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar read passages from the book and stories and gave us insight into his life. Javed Sahab stepped off a train at Bombay Central in the late 1960s with few coins in his pocket but indomitable courage and a tireless spirit in his heart to change his terms. He met his father, the poet-lyricist Jan Nisar Akhtar, but left his place after a few days and decided to strike out on his own. Living virtually without a roof over his head for months, he did what little work came his way in the early days.

He also slept in a room at Kamalistan Studio, owned by Kamal Amrohi. There were many almirahs in this room, and one night when the world was sleeping outside, Javed Akhtar opened an almirah that won three Filmfare Awards from Meena Kumari. It was the first time he received a Filmfare Award. One day, they will be mine too,” says the budding young poet-writer to himself. Such confidence? How long could fate play hide and seek with him? How long could he have been faceless and hungry? He teamed up with Salim Khan and together Salim-Javed created a phenomenon called Angry Young Man (Amitabh Bachchan). The rest, as the cliché goes, is cinematic history.

Author Mohammed Wajihuddin with Javed Akhtar

Fate smiled on him. Not that he believes in qismat because, for him, it’s superstition. Many people talk about his confession of being an atheist. And tonight I decided to get it from the horses mouth. Once they had all spoken and the very articulate, intelligent and charming presenter Atika Frooqui opened the Q&A session, I fired the first salvo. Before the start of the Q&A, Gulzar Sahab said that Javed Sahab never fights with anyone, although he can get angry and burst out in anger. Gulzar Sahab, in his white kurta-pajamas (mujhe log mere kapde se pahchante hain, Gulzar Sahab joked), denied if he had any rivalries with Javed Sahab. He finished college, but I failed and dropped out. His mastery of the zuban is better than mine. His memory is sharp, has memorized at least 1 lakh couplets and can recite long poems and quote long passages from a story from memory, Gulzar Sahab complimented.

Once, Gulzar Sahab needed Sahir Ludhian’s collection of poems Parchchaiyan (Shadows) and could not find it because it was misplaced. He called Javed Sahab to find out if he had it. Ji said, what do you want from Parchchiyan, what kind of nazm do you want, now you will give it to me, Javed Sahab replied. That is to say how fine his memory is, my dear friends.

“Words fail me to describe Javed Sahab,” said Gulzar Sahab.

The writer and the translator explained their happy experiences while working on this fascinating book.

And the Q&A session began. As I introduced myself, I recalled another book launch function years ago where Dr. Rafiq Zakaria was in conversation with Khushwant Singh. It was the launch of Zakria’s book Finding God at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in South Mumbai. Zakaria and Khuswant Singh were good friends. Commenting on Singh’s known agnosticism, Zakaria said and I quote: Khushwant Singhji, make peace with God and I can secure you a place in heaven. Khuswant Singh burst out laughing.

Both Khushwant Singh and Dr. Zakaria are gone. I am not Dr Zakaria and I cannot promise you a place at Jannat. But a lot of people ask me about your battles with God. So please tell me Khuda se apka jhagda kyun hai?, I asked. Jannat mein kela nahin milta (there are no bananas in heaven), he joked. A huge laugh filled the room. But it’s a joke. Tell us about your ideological struggle, I asked. Many people ask me why I am an atheist. I am an atheist because I think, he says.

As they do with a rockstar, the youngsters of her granddaughters’ age pulled out their smartphones to take selfies with Javed Sahab. Men and women lined up to have their papers signed by him. Paparazzi and TV reporters scrambled to click photos and get bitten. How many writers his age (77) can match such popularity?

And when I saw Javed Sahab being driven around in an SUV, I thought of this 8-year-old boy, crying next to his dead mother’s body. His mother must have watched from above, feeling proud of a son who didn’t let deprivation shackle him. Alfaz ka jadoo sar chadh kar bol raha hai of his son.

We love you, Javed sahab.