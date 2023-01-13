Embattled actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty to Vermont trespassing incident





Topline the flash Star Ezra Miller pleaded guilty in a Vermont court on Friday to a plea deal related to a trespassing incident in the state, one of several legal issues the beleaguered star has been embroiled in in the course of last year. Ezra Miller attends the 1st Annual 'Time 100 Next' Gala at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New … [+] York. AFP via Getty Images Highlights Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady fined Miller $500 and ordered them to serve one year of administrative probation, according to Deadline. Miller agreed to 41 conditions, including not drinking, submitting to random drug testing and continuing to receive mental health treatment, according to The variety. Miller agreed Thursday to plead guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass, and two other charges against them were dropped, including a burglary charge, according to the Associated press. The reduced charges allowed Miller to avoid a lengthy three-month prison sentence. Miller was charged with stealing liquor bottles from a Stamford home on May 1. crucial quote Miller would like to thank the love and support they have received from family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their mental health, the actor said in a statement released on their behalf by the lawyer Lisa Shelkrot. Key context Miller was arrested in Hawaii in April and March for disorderly conduct and was charged with throwing a chair at someone. Months later, a protective order was issued against the actor following an incident in Vermont involving a mother, their child and a neighbor, according to the Daily Beast. Another protective order was issued against Miller by the parents of an 18-year-old activist, who alleged that Miller psychologically manipulated, physically intimidated and endangered the safety and well-being of the Los Angeles Times reported. Miller was charged in August over the burglary incident in Vermont, where they live, and initially pleaded not guilty. They could have faced 26 years in prison. Shortly after being charged, Miller said they began receiving treatment for complex mental health issues and apologized for their past behavior. Tangent the flash is supposed to be released in June, and it's unclear if Miller's recent behavior will affect plans. Further reading The Flash Star Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol (Forbes) More bad news for Ezra Miller: A second protective order has reportedly been issued against The Flash Star (Forbes) Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for second time in a month (Forbes)

