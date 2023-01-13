Entertainment
Ronny Chieng Talks ‘M3GAN’ Gore And Hosting ‘The Daily Show’
- Warning: Spoilers ahead for “M3GAN”.
- Ronny Chieng told Insider that his original death scene was bloodier than the one that made the final edit.
- He said he would also get the chance to host “The Daily Show” following the departure of Trevor Noah.
Although most know Ronny Chieng as one of the quick-witted correspondents of “The Daily Show”, he is also gradually becoming the secret weapon of movies that become box office hits.
After stunning performances in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” he made his final appearance in 2023’s first box office hit “M3GAN,” playing a cash-hungry CEO. of a toy company.
“I tell my agents that I will only do #1 movies now,” Chieng joked with Insider during a Zoom chat on Wednesday while taking a break from filming the Hulu series “Interior Chinatown.”
Chieng is well aware that he was not the selling point of the masses of people who went to see the Blumhouse horror directed by Gerard Johnstone, but he can boast of being in the most anticipated scene. of the whole movie. After the titular AI doll suddenly pulls off some insane dance moves, she goes to kill off her character, David Lin.
Insider chatted with Chieng about this scene which he says was originally much bloodier and whether we’ll see him doing hosting duties on “The Daily Show.”
You said your character David Lin is someone who’s in a fun industry but he doesn’t see the fun in it. For someone like you who’s worked in an industry where it’s fun but maybe not everyone is having fun, have you taken any past observations from people you’ve met to play David?
[Laughs.] I guess, yeah. Sometimes people who work in comedy, sometimes it’s more about numbers and administration than making people laugh.
Every day, if you work in a comedy club, how much do you like comedy? The thing that surprises me the most when I go to comedy clubs is to meet people who work there and who still love comedy. You are surrounded by it every day and you still love it. It’s awesome.
So I guess David is like a lot of people who are in a creative industry trying to make money out of it. So I could identify with David.
Scriptwriter Akela Cooper said that what you originally shot was more violent than what we saw in the cinema. Was your death scene different after the reshoots?
My first day on set, we filmed my death scene and it was super gory. They toned it down so more people would have a chance to see the movie. I think it was the right decision, but hopefully my original death ends up in the extras.
There was a lot of cleanup after filming, and we only had maybe two chances to get it right. It was in the elevator, like what you saw, but there’s a version where it gets really messy and my guy Kurt the assistant, played by this great actor Stéphane Garneau-Monten from New Zealand, he got this awesome reaction to all the gore that’s happening in front of him. He’s right there, standing in front of it all.
Wow, all that on day one?
Yeah. They were like, ‘Time to get dirty’ and I was like, ‘I’m broke, that’s why I signed up.’
And that was a complicated thing to pull off because, in this shot in the elevator, there are like four different people who have to operate the M3GAN puppet. One was the eyebrows, one was the head, the other was the movements. Gérard was therefore very specific about his appearance, the framing and the positioning.
That’s part of why the movie works, that attention to detail.
I am okay. I knew immediately that we were in good hands.
There’s something to be said for making a horror movie that doesn’t depend on cheap gore. Like gore porn, like its own selling point.
What’s really cool about this movie is that it’s very self-aware. If you look at him, he knows what he’s trying to do and he’s leaning into it. Even the inevitable jump scares are kind of done almost like a horror fan would. I think the byproduct of self-awareness is that it doesn’t treat the audience like idiots, which I think people subconsciously appreciate.
So will we see you in a sequel to “Shang-Chi”?
I hope. But I have no news on that.
How about the long-awaited sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians”?
Google knows as much as I do. I have signed several bank loans on these two franchises still in progress. Otherwise, there will be debt collectors looking for me.
The immediate future of “The Daily Show”, with Trevor Noah gone, is it true that you and the other correspondents will be able to host?
Yeah I think so. And there have been guest hosts that have been announced.
Are you looking for permanent accommodation? Interested?
Oh, no comment. I want to be respectful to everyone who hosts the show.
So anything you want to talk about regarding “M3GAN?” Something no one has mentioned yet?
It was filmed in New Zealand right at the start of COVID. So kudos to New Zealand for providing a safe environment to film. We had to quarantine ourselves for two weeks. But we had a great time.
I’m always curious about actors who have to quarantine what have you been doing for two weeks stuck in a hotel room?
Man, as a non-American who travels a lot, I’ve done this two-week quarantine four times during the pandemic. I don’t know, I can just take it.
What are you doing?
Caught up by pop culture, there’s also plenty of content to watch. I caught up with “The Wire”, “Breaking Bad”, Stanley Kubrick films. And here’s the thing, it’s all art. Art is what we have turned to during the pandemic, the art of humans. So the next time you see an artist, a musician, a filmmaker, thank them because in our time of greatest struggle, we turned to art.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
