City Bike Committee Approves Hollywood Transit Center Redevelopment Plans – BikePortland

TriMet’s concept drawing shows a new plaza and housing development (right) coming to the Hollywood Transit Center. The view looks south toward I-84 from NE Halsey.

Existing site facing southeast. It’s NE Halsey St downstairs.

TriMet is ready to move on to the final design of their project to create a new Hollywood Transit Center. Agency project staff attended the City of Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) on Tuesday evening to present the final concept plans after more than a year of wrangling with the group over the project’s impact on cyclists, walkers and public transport users.

The HollywoodHUB Project is a partnership between TriMet and BRIDGE Housing that will build a 220-unit affordable housing complex on the parcel of land bordered by Northeast Halsey, I-84 and two existing large commercial buildings (24 Hour Fitness and Target) between NE 41st and 42nd. The land is currently used for several bus stops and a ramp and stairs that connect to a bridge over I-84 and the Hollywood Transit Center MAX light rail station.

TriMet’s challenge was to fit the necessary right-of-way and a new subdivision into a relatively small site that will combine many different types of users. The BAC was particularly interested in this project because NE 42nd is an important north-south cycle route. The pedestrian, bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-84 that crosses the site is an important link between the neighborhoods of Hollywood and Laurelhurst.

Circulation of existing users Revised User Circulation Stair/Ramp Sections Project footprint Presentation of the site Meeting presentation slides. (Source: TriMet)

In our article about this project in September, we detailed the main concerns about this project from bike advocates and BAC members. On Tuesday, TriMet Project Manager Catherine Sherraden addressed those concerns by sharing new design drawings and outlining what the community can expect when construction begins in January 2024.

According to Sherraden, the project will include:

two new crosswalks on NE Halsey at 41st,

bicycle parking via basic racks in the new square and an indoor facility accessible with a TriMet Hop card,

a new ramp from the I-84 bridge in Halsey which will have two sharp turns instead of seven,

move two bus stops (which serve lines 75, 77 and 66) on Halsey and 42e,

a 20-foot-wide connection to the future Sullivan’s Gulch trail path (which has been on hiatus for years),

and a new dedicated traffic light to help cyclists and walkers through Halsey at 42nd.

The ramp design was a major sticking point for BAC. TriMet says the new one will be 11 feet wide about twice the width of the current one. Combined with fewer switchbacks, it should be much easier to cycle through this spot without dismounting once the project is complete. For people who don’t want to cycle on the ramps, there will be wide wheel ramps on the stairs. It is important to keep in mind that the entire plaza area of ​​the I-84 bridge in Halsey will be a shared environment where cyclists should be mindful of others and be prepared to dismount if necessary.

BAC member David Stein has expressed his concerns to TriMet on several occasions.

“The project’s transportation design elements don’t seem to serve anyone so well,” he told Sherraden on Tuesday. Here’s more from Stein:

“If you take public transit, you have to walk a lot further [to the new bus stops]. If you have a mobility device or some sort of motor disability, it will still be difficult with an 8% mark. I know I wrote about the Tilikum Crossing which is a 5% rating and that’s a lot so I can’t imagine if I was in a wheelchair to navigate it. Regarding the bike. The switchbacks are pretty devastating. And then the four foot bike lanes on 42nd that I took on 42nd and a four foot gap are so uncomfortable and really don’t do much to encourage biking.

“The thing is, there just isn’t a lot of space. We just don’t have a lot of room,” Sherradan replied. “Within these real world constraints, we strived to create a facility that would work as well as possible for all of our users. So that’s the design we have. I wish we had a different project scale and had more room in all directions. But we just don’t.

When the bike figure straddles a big truck in your cross section, that’s a problem. (Source: TriMet)

There was an interesting exchange at Tuesday’s meeting about these proposed narrow and four-foot-wide bike lanes for Halsey (above). Many participants expressed concern about them. When asked why they weren’t wider, Sherraden said the lane widths on the road were out of their jurisdiction and any changes would be the responsibility of the PBOT. Hearing this, BAC members turned to PBOT bike coordinator and BAC liaison Roger Geller. “It’s about a 29ft road so any change would require either a major operational change like turning it into a one-way [for drivers] or large construction site [to widen the road]“, said Geller.

And with that, a few BAC members have volunteered to write a letter that will recommend that PBOT consider a design change at Halsey that would create more bike space (we’ll share the letter when that’s done).

In the end, Stein and the other BAC members seemed resigned. While the project isn’t perfect, TriMet listened and made some changes based on their input. A online feedback page used by BAC members included this comment from someone who rides an adaptive tricycle: “It’s impossible to cross I-84 with the existing conditions. While the switchbacks will make things extremely difficult, now it will at least be possible. »

TriMet will now finalize the design and proceed with project licensing in the coming months. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The Hollywood Transit Center and NE 42nd Avenue bike path will remain open throughout construction.