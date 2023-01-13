Entertainment
Actor Uorfi Javed sues over BJP chief’s comments on clothes
Mumbai:
Famous Bigg Boss OTT celebrity Uorfi Javed has filed a lawsuit against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Kishor Wagh over her alleged remarks about the actor’s “immodest” dress sense.
Uorfi’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, said the OTT star complained to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.
The complaint against Wagh was filed for criminal threats and intimidation to harm the actor in the public domain. The lawyer also requested preventive action under the relevant article of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
“I filed a complaint for IPC offense U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) against BJP party worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for threat and criminal intimidation to cause harming model/actress Urfi Javed on the public domain,” reads the message from Uorfi Javed’s attorney.
“Requested Preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of the CrPC, (Chapter suing against her as she continually violates the peace in society by threatening in the media) today I sent a complaint to the Women Commission and now around 12:30 p.m. I will meet smt Rupali Chakankar Chairman Woman Commission with a written complaint for taking further action,” the message continued.
On January 4, the BJP leader took to Twitter and slashed Uorfi Javed for her dress sense and asked if the women’s commission would do something or not.
“Half-naked women walk openly in the streets. Why doesn’t the women’s commission itself realize this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking openly in places And yes… the women’s commission to do something or not? Wagh tweeted in Marathi.
Uorfi Javed’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, had also said that he would meet with the president of the women’s commission and that he would also file a written complaint on the matter to ask for further action.
“After such public incitement from BJP leader Chitra Wagh, she [Uorfi] has a threat to her life as she can be lynched by the mob, so protection should be provided for her welfare,” Javed’s attorney Nitin Satpute said.
A day after Chitra Kishor Wagh filed her complaint with the Mumbai police against Uorfi Javed over her attire, the latter hit back on January 2 at the BJP leader who accused her of ‘wandering the streets in vulgar outfits’ to demand police action against her.
social media personality [Uorfi Javed] took to his Instagram stories to share a number of posts in response to the BJP leader’s police complaint.
In the first post, the “Bepanaah” actor shared an image of Chitra posing with a copy of her complaint.
“I’m so proud of myself,” Uorfi Javed wrote alongside this image.
Uorfi then responded to the allegation, writing, “I don’t even want a trial or that bullshit, I’m ready to go to jail now if you disclose your assets and those of your family members. Tell the world what point a politician wins and from where. Also, from time to time several men in your party have been accused of harassment etc. ever. I started my new year with another complaint to the police from another politician!…”
She even took to her Twitter and posted, “Chitra tai meri khaas hai Future me hone wali saas hai.”
In another tweet, she wrote: “Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu”.
Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu
Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 9, 2023
Chitra Wagh had shared an image of herself with Mumbai police on January 1, along with a photo of the complaint she filed against Uorfi Javed.
It is pertinent to note that Uorfi Javed broke the silence on her fashion sense on Sunday and said that “she is allergic to clothes”.
Taking to Instagram, Urfi dropped a photo in which she could be seen showing off her boil-filled legs.
“Does anyone have these allergies in the winter?” she captioned the post.
She later shared another video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after wearing woolen clothes and captioned it, “I’m literally allergic to clothes.”
“So now you know why I don’t wear clothes. I have this serious disease. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. That’s why main itna nangi rehti hoon (It’s why I prefer to be naked)”, revealed Uorfi.
Uorfi Javed shot to fame with her stint on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, and has been making headlines ever since for her bold yet distinctive fashion sense.
The ‘Bepannaah’ actor was last seen on the reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla (Season 14)’.
