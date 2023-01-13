Entertainment
Super Nintendo World Hollywood is now open for tech rehearsals
Surprise! Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is now open! Technically. Like many other theme parks, the new park is experiencing a “soft opening”, so it is not officially open as such; rather, it is accessible to members of the public, but with the discretion that entry may be limited at any time and the number of guests may be capped.
Universal Park Themed Website Members Inside the universal managed to get inside the park, which “opened” yesterday before the actual launch on February 17.
Parks often hold “tech rehearsals” like this to test out some of the attractions with real audiences. Not all areas of Super Nintendo World are complete or open during this time, but according to Inside Universal, “Mario Kart: Bowser Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, and interactive elements are all open during tech rehearsals, but may close at any time”.
Most of us in NL. are dying to visit, so it makes us a little jealous, but we’ll have to experience the magic of visiting Inside Universal. The website shared clips and photos from the visit to Twitterand here is a selection:
Inside Universal isn’t the only outlet that has managed to take part in the travel planning company’s soft launch Tour plans also shared some of their experiences on Twitter.
There are fabulous photos of the delicious food at Toadstool Cafe as well as hidden stamps you can find in the park. It looks like a magical, interactive wonderland. And we know it rarely gets that cold on the West Coast of America, but we’re sure the folks in Mario and Luigi costumes are toasty warm!
He really it looks like Universal has captured the essence of the Mario game and combined the interactivity of a video game with the excitement of a theme park. We still have plenty of gold coins to save before even trying to get tickets.
Don’t forget, press previews have gradually multiplied in recent weeks. We took some videos the other day that show the inside of the park a bit more, so why not check them out too:
