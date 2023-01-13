Aamir Khan to Mrunal Thakur





Toyota Fortuner is one such SUV that blurs the lines between mainstream vehicles and high-end luxury vehicles from international brands. This premium rugged SUV has built a solid reputation among the Indian masses for its authoritative road presence and proven and reliable mechanical underpinnings. Apart from politicians and businessmen, the Toyota Fortuner has also charmed a few Bollywood celebrities. Here are some of the Bollywood actors and actresses who are proud owners of a Toyota Fortuner: Amir Khan Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan knows how to excel in perfection in everything he does, and when it comes to cars, he owns some of the most sought after cars for sale in India. Along with luxury offerings like the Toyota Vellfire and the Bentley Continental GT, Aamir Khan also owns a silver colored Toyota Fortuner 4×4. The actor was seen in his Fortuner a few times while being chauffeured around shooting locations and meetings. Also Read: Used Toyota Fortuner SUVs from Compact SUV Prices Arjun Rampal Not much is known about Arjun Rampal’s car collection. However, the Toyota Fortuner is one of the cars he owns. The actor was seen in his first generation Toyota Fortuner in white color, which is still one of the most popular SUVs in the used car market. This version of the Toyota Fortuner was more popular among politicians and businessmen. neha dupia Neha Dhupia is another famous Bollywood personality who owns the facelifted version of the first generation Toyota Fortuner. The Bollywood actress is frequently seen arriving at filming locations as she is chauffeured around in her gray colored Toyota Fortuner. This version of the Toyota Fortuner was powered by a 3.0 liter diesel engine with a four wheel drive system. A more affordable version with a 2.5 liter diesel engine and rear-wheel drive was also on sale in India. Mrunal Thakur One of the newest names in Bollywood, actress Mrunal Thakur is mostly seen arriving at filming locations or public places in her black colored second generation Toyota Fortuner. This version of the Fortuner is the pre-facelift version, which was on sale in India from 2016 to 2021, and was available with a 2.8 liter diesel engine. Riteish Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh owns a slew of sleek and stylish cars like the Tesla Model X and BMW iX. However, the actor is also the only known Bollywood personality to own a Toyota Fortuner Legender. The white colored Fortuner Legender owned by Riteish is a slightly facelifted and better equipped version of the standard Fortuner while being powered by the same 2.8 liter diesel engine which is available with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a 2-speed system. four-wheel drive as standard. Also Read: Low Maintenance Toyota Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado Luxury SUVs Starting at 10 Lakh

