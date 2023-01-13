Florence Pugh refuses to submit to shocking Hollywood body standards | Entertainment





Florence Pugh says she refuses to submit to Hollywood body standards. The Midsommar actress, 27, also admitted people were shocked when she refused to diet for roles and said the expectations placed on women by the film industry were shocking. She told the Vogues YouTube channel on Thursday (12.01.23) as she was filmed cutting the ingredients for her garlic bread: Body image for women is an important thing. From the moment you start developing thighs, buttocks and breasts and everything, everything starts to change. And your relationship with food begins to change. I had a weird chapter early in my career, but that was because I didn’t conform. I think it was confusing for people, especially in Hollywood. Women in Hollywood, especially young women in Hollywood, obviously put themselves in all these ways in order to get all the opportunities they need because that’s how it goes. When I went there and did this project, you were expected to follow the diet you needed and for me it was shocking because I had never done this before. That’s not to say other people can’t do that, but I think I definitely got my foot in that aspect. I like food. Florence has previously hit back at trolls who criticized her for not wearing a bra behind a see-through Valentino dress, and asked how the sight of nipples could have offended people. She told Vogue when she appeared as the Winter 2023 cover star: I’ve never been afraid of what’s under the fabric, if I’m happy in it then I’ll to wear it. Of course, I don’t mean to offend people, but I guess my point is, how can my nipples offend you so much? It is very important that we do this. I know some people might laugh at me saying this, but if a dress with my boobs sticking out encourages people to say, Well, if you were to get raped, you’d deserve it, that just shows me that it there is so much more work to do. Florence also told this week that people didn’t like the 20-year age gap between her and ex-boyfriend Zach Braff, 47, before they split last year, as they expected that she’s dating someone younger who was in blockbusters.

