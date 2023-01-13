Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is a renowned actor who has starred in movies like Sultan, Radhe, Kick, Sarbjit and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. However, according to the latest news, the actor got injured while filming his new movie Savarkar.

A horse riding sequence was being filmed, during which the actor passed out, resulting in serious injuries. Also, since he lost around 22 pounds for the role, there was hardly any muscle near his left knee, which aggravated the injury.

Randeep is said to have to undergo surgery. The actor is advised by doctors to take complete bed rest now. Of note, Randeep once injured his right leg while filming Radhe, for which he underwent surgery.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food