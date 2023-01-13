Entertainment
Good luck to you, judge tells actor Ezra Miller after accepting plea deal in burglary case
Ezra Miller, the actor who played the lead roles of The Flash in the Justice League movies, officially pleaded guilty on Friday to a reduced charge of unlawful trespassing, clearing a break and enter case in southern Vermont without serving time in jail. .
In exchange for Miller’s guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge, Bennington County Superior Criminal Court prosecutors agreed to dismiss further charges of felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty larceny.
As part of the plea deal reached ahead of Friday’s hearing, Miller was sentenced to 89 to 90 days in jail, all suspended, and will be placed on probation for a year. They will also be fined $500.
Miller, 30, from Stamford, was charged with breaking into a nearby house in May and stealing three liquor bottles containing gin, vodka and rum. Miller pleaded not guilty in October to the original charges in the case.
During Friday’s 30-minute hearing, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady outlined the rights Miller agreed to give up by entering into the plea deal, including the right to a jury trial.
Miller told the judge they understood those rights and agreed to waive them to make the plea deal.
When asked how they wanted to plead the charge of unlawful trespass, Miller said guilty.
The judge said she would accept the plea deal.
I find that they find the balance between your rehabilitation and (to) continue to ensure that you are a healthy citizen, and (there is) also a punishment factor here, said McDonald-Cady, adding , I find that to be an appropriate sentence and in the interests of justice.
Miller didn’t say much else during the hearing, occasionally sitting and standing next to his attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, at the defense table.
Miller declined the opportunity to make a statement on the case at the judge’s request.
Shelkrot released a statement on behalf of his clients after the hearing, indicating that they accepted the terms imposed by the court as part of the plea agreement.
The probation terms included Miller agreeing to continue mental health treatment with their current provider.
Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, the statement said, and again would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from family and friends. , who continue to be a vital presence. in their continued mental health.
Bennington County Assistant District Attorney Alexander Burke told the judge that home owner Miller was charged with violating the plea agreement, specifically because he expected Miller to continue to receive treatment of mental health.
The plea deal, Burke said, also protects the owners’ privacy by not having to go to trial.
At the end of the hearing, McDonald-Cady offered words of farewell to Miller.
Good luck to you, the judge told MIllier.
According to a police affidavit filed in the case, Miller told police they were at the house delivering cooking ingredients to Miller’s mother, who also lived nearby.
Miller added that the owner was a friend of the family who they believe should have known what was going on because Miller’s mother asked the owner for permission in advance, according to the affidavit. The landlord denied allowing Miller entry to the home, according to the affidavit.
Entertainment Weekly Reported in August that Miller issued a statement at that time regarding allegations that had been raised against them in published reports, including Rolling Stonein previous weeks, which indicated that Miller had begun treatment for complex mental health issues.
The original charges against Miller in the burglary and petty larceny case carried a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.
Stay on top of all Vermont criminal justice news. Sign up here to receive a weekly email with all of VTDigger’s court and crime reports.
|
Sources
2/ https://vtdigger.org/2023/01/13/good-luck-to-you-judge-tells-actor-ezra-miller-after-accepting-plea-deal-in-break-in-case/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Good luck to you, judge tells actor Ezra Miller after accepting plea deal in burglary case
- This week in black fashion
- 5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week
- Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers due to ship shortages
- Women’s basketball wraps up home standings this weekend with Brown and Penn
- Jokowi passes PPSK bill to become law, review of 17 laws
- The reporter describes seeing Lisa Marie Presley days before her death
- Two years after the pandemic in an NHS hospital where staff are still overstretched.
- Famous Bollywood actor suffers serious injuries
- An earthquake victim’s mother is keeping her daughter’s last wishes alive by opening a Haiti Student Center in Delray Beach
- Google announces India antitrust ruling driving up costs for app developers
- Judge allows writer’s rape claim against Donald Trump