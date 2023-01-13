Good luck to you, judge tells actor Ezra Miller after accepting plea deal in burglary case

Ezra Miller, right, appears in court on Friday, January 13, 2023. Screenshot

Ezra Miller, the actor who played the lead roles of The Flash in the Justice League movies, officially pleaded guilty on Friday to a reduced charge of unlawful trespassing, clearing a break and enter case in southern Vermont without serving time in jail. .

In exchange for Miller’s guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge, Bennington County Superior Criminal Court prosecutors agreed to dismiss further charges of felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty larceny.

As part of the plea deal reached ahead of Friday’s hearing, Miller was sentenced to 89 to 90 days in jail, all suspended, and will be placed on probation for a year. They will also be fined $500.

Miller, 30, from Stamford, was charged with breaking into a nearby house in May and stealing three liquor bottles containing gin, vodka and rum. Miller pleaded not guilty in October to the original charges in the case.

During Friday’s 30-minute hearing, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady outlined the rights Miller agreed to give up by entering into the plea deal, including the right to a jury trial.

Miller told the judge they understood those rights and agreed to waive them to make the plea deal.

When asked how they wanted to plead the charge of unlawful trespass, Miller said guilty.

The judge said she would accept the plea deal.

I find that they find the balance between your rehabilitation and (to) continue to ensure that you are a healthy citizen, and (there is) also a punishment factor here, said McDonald-Cady, adding , I find that to be an appropriate sentence and in the interests of justice.

Miller didn’t say much else during the hearing, occasionally sitting and standing next to his attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, at the defense table.

Miller declined the opportunity to make a statement on the case at the judge’s request.

Shelkrot released a statement on behalf of his clients after the hearing, indicating that they accepted the terms imposed by the court as part of the plea agreement.

The probation terms included Miller agreeing to continue mental health treatment with their current provider.

Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, the statement said, and again would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from family and friends. , who continue to be a vital presence. in their continued mental health.

Bennington County Assistant District Attorney Alexander Burke told the judge that home owner Miller was charged with violating the plea agreement, specifically because he expected Miller to continue to receive treatment of mental health.

The plea deal, Burke said, also protects the owners’ privacy by not having to go to trial.

At the end of the hearing, McDonald-Cady offered words of farewell to Miller.

Good luck to you, the judge told MIllier.

According to a police affidavit filed in the case, Miller told police they were at the house delivering cooking ingredients to Miller’s mother, who also lived nearby.

Miller added that the owner was a friend of the family who they believe should have known what was going on because Miller’s mother asked the owner for permission in advance, according to the affidavit. The landlord denied allowing Miller entry to the home, according to the affidavit.

Entertainment Weekly Reported in August that Miller issued a statement at that time regarding allegations that had been raised against them in published reports, including Rolling Stonein previous weeks, which indicated that Miller had begun treatment for complex mental health issues.

The original charges against Miller in the burglary and petty larceny case carried a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.