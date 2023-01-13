Welsh-Ryan Arena sees beer and wine sales take off

More than two years after the city council vote to allow liquor sales at the Welsh-Ryan Arena, fans can finally have a drink while cheering on the Wildcats.

Drink stands debuted Jan. 1 during men’s basketball evening game against Ohio State. Alcoholic beverages will be available at wrestling matches and all basketball games throughout the winter.

Jillian Hansen, Masters student in Energy and Sustainability, attended her first-ever sporting event in the North West Wednesday evening to see the Cats take on Rutgers. Hansen said she enjoyed drinking with other students in her program while watching the game.

“As grad students, it’s kind of nice to be able to continue having a fun night out,” Hansen said. “I don’t know if (alcohol sales) change the experience, but it’s a nice addition.”

Northwestern is the tenth Big Ten school to offer beer sales to the general public, according to a December press release from the athletic department. Previously, alcohol was only sold at Welsh-Ryan’s Wilson Club, an area of ​​the stadium open exclusively to fans who donated $6,000 or more.

The department hopes the sales will bring the NU fan experience closer to “world-class professional venues” in the Chicago area, Tyler Jones, senior associate athletic director for external operations, said in the statement.

“Bringing our gaming experience online with these facilities is an important step as we strive to deliver the best sports entertainment value in the region,” Jones said.

The arena’s liquor license states that Welsh-Ryan may only serve alcohol on days when there is “a sporting event, recreational activity or other entertainment event”.

When the city council began discussing the license in 2019, many residents were strongly criticalciting concerns about community safety and noise levels.

In response, Ald. Eléonore Revelle (7th) proposed and adopted two additional restrictions: liquor sales must close at least 30 minutes before the end of an event, and attendees can purchase a maximum of two drinks per transaction.

The debate over future NU liquor licenses is ongoing as the University inaugurates its reconstruction of Ryan Field, Revelle told the Evanston Round Table last month.

“There are arguments that it’s safer to sell alcohol indoors,” Revelle said. “But we will come back to this whole discussion when Northwestern comes to ask for permission to sell in the stadium (Ryan Field).

With beers starting at $8.49, Revelle also said liquor license proponents argued the arena prices would discourage excessive drinking. Welsh-Ryan’s cheapest offering is an $8.49 Bud Light, followed by Bud Light Seltzers, premium beers and $9.49 red and white wine. Evanston’s craft beers are the most expensive option at $10.49.

The University determined the pricing in conjunction with its concession partner, Levy Restaurants, an athletic department spokesperson told The Daily. Drink prices are also compared to “other similar venues in the (NU) market”, they said.

Lily Walker, another master’s student in energy and sustainability, said the arena’s higher prices weren’t surprising, but she hopes to see more local breweries featured.

“I always expect to pay a lot for beer at a sporting event, so that’s normal, but it would be nice to have more local options,” Walker said. “There are plenty of local breweries in Evanston and (you can) drink beer that tastes great.”

Glenview resident and men’s basketball season ticket holder Ryan Andrews said the booze addition was “excellent”. Aside from the slightly high prices, Andrews said he had nothing to complain about.

While he enjoyed Evanston’s craft beer, Andrews also said he hopes to see more options on the menu soon.

“Non-alcoholic beer,” he said. “Oh, and the whiskey.”

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @maiapandey

Related stories:

— City Council votes to allow alcohol sales at Welsh-Ryan Arena

— Northwestern students denied Welsh-Ryan Arena on the night of Jan. 4 win against rival Illinois State

— Proposed liquor license for Welsh-Ryan draws heavy criticism from residents