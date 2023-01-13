Entertainment
Welsh-Ryan Arena sees beer and wine sales take off
More than two years after the city council vote to allow liquor sales at the Welsh-Ryan Arena, fans can finally have a drink while cheering on the Wildcats.
Drink stands debuted Jan. 1 during men’s basketball evening game against Ohio State. Alcoholic beverages will be available at wrestling matches and all basketball games throughout the winter.
Jillian Hansen, Masters student in Energy and Sustainability, attended her first-ever sporting event in the North West Wednesday evening to see the Cats take on Rutgers. Hansen said she enjoyed drinking with other students in her program while watching the game.
“As grad students, it’s kind of nice to be able to continue having a fun night out,” Hansen said. “I don’t know if (alcohol sales) change the experience, but it’s a nice addition.”
Northwestern is the tenth Big Ten school to offer beer sales to the general public, according to a December press release from the athletic department. Previously, alcohol was only sold at Welsh-Ryan’s Wilson Club, an area of the stadium open exclusively to fans who donated $6,000 or more.
The department hopes the sales will bring the NU fan experience closer to “world-class professional venues” in the Chicago area, Tyler Jones, senior associate athletic director for external operations, said in the statement.
“Bringing our gaming experience online with these facilities is an important step as we strive to deliver the best sports entertainment value in the region,” Jones said.
The arena’s liquor license states that Welsh-Ryan may only serve alcohol on days when there is “a sporting event, recreational activity or other entertainment event”.
When the city council began discussing the license in 2019, many residents were strongly criticalciting concerns about community safety and noise levels.
In response, Ald. Eléonore Revelle (7th) proposed and adopted two additional restrictions: liquor sales must close at least 30 minutes before the end of an event, and attendees can purchase a maximum of two drinks per transaction.
The debate over future NU liquor licenses is ongoing as the University inaugurates its reconstruction of Ryan Field, Revelle told the Evanston Round Table last month.
“There are arguments that it’s safer to sell alcohol indoors,” Revelle said. “But we will come back to this whole discussion when Northwestern comes to ask for permission to sell in the stadium (Ryan Field).
With beers starting at $8.49, Revelle also said liquor license proponents argued the arena prices would discourage excessive drinking. Welsh-Ryan’s cheapest offering is an $8.49 Bud Light, followed by Bud Light Seltzers, premium beers and $9.49 red and white wine. Evanston’s craft beers are the most expensive option at $10.49.
The University determined the pricing in conjunction with its concession partner, Levy Restaurants, an athletic department spokesperson told The Daily. Drink prices are also compared to “other similar venues in the (NU) market”, they said.
Lily Walker, another master’s student in energy and sustainability, said the arena’s higher prices weren’t surprising, but she hopes to see more local breweries featured.
“I always expect to pay a lot for beer at a sporting event, so that’s normal, but it would be nice to have more local options,” Walker said. “There are plenty of local breweries in Evanston and (you can) drink beer that tastes great.”
Glenview resident and men’s basketball season ticket holder Ryan Andrews said the booze addition was “excellent”. Aside from the slightly high prices, Andrews said he had nothing to complain about.
While he enjoyed Evanston’s craft beer, Andrews also said he hopes to see more options on the menu soon.
“Non-alcoholic beer,” he said. “Oh, and the whiskey.”
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @maiapandey
Related stories:
— City Council votes to allow alcohol sales at Welsh-Ryan Arena
— Northwestern students denied Welsh-Ryan Arena on the night of Jan. 4 win against rival Illinois State
— Proposed liquor license for Welsh-Ryan draws heavy criticism from residents
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/01/13/campus/beer-and-wine-sales-take-off-at-welsh-ryan-arena-at-more-than-8-per-glass/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Welsh-Ryan Arena sees beer and wine sales take off
- Peru’s Attorney General has launched an investigation into President Dina Boluarte – BBC News
- An earthquake victim’s mother is keeping her daughter’s last wishes by opening a Haiti Student Center in Delray Beach
- Launch of Men’s Fashion Week in Milan, driven by strong sales
- President Joko Widodo’s praise for Indonesia’s SAC National Championship
- Web standards body W3C rejects Google’s ad targeting proposal
- Young sensation Pran Saikia releases her new song, Miss Bollywood on YouTube
- Key Positional Battles for Michigan Football in 2023
- 3 industries stock market experts are watching in 2023
- Turkish president criticizes Taliban ban on female education – Middle East Monitor
- WATCH: Boris Johnson look-alike in Happy Gilmore’s unbelievable driving range failure
- US will hit debt limit on Thursday, Yellen warns Congress