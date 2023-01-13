Top Gun: Maverick’s training made every actor vomit





Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer reveals that the intense training required for the film made almost every cast member on set vomit.



talk during The Hollywood Reporter Roundtable producer, Bruckheimer shared that the actors had to be on different types of jets for three months to acclimate to excessive G-forces. “They were hammered at first [Top Gun]. Everyone of them threw up, except Tom. We weren’t able to use any of the footage,” Bruckheimer said. The film’s star, Tom Cruise, devised a process for actors to start in a propeller plane, use an aerobatic prop, and then move on to a jet until they’re finally ready for the F-18.” There’s only one person who didn’t vomit through the whole process, and that’s Monica [Barbaro]. Everyone else was throwing up on planes. They had to wipe their faces because the cameras were on,” Bruckheimer continued. Related: Top Gun: Maverick’s First Dogfight Sequence Took Almost A Year To Edit The actors were in the air until two o’clock and had to figure out where the sun was in the sky. Many also had to redo their makeup once back and were immediately fired once director Joseph Kosinski and Cruise reviewed the footage. “They went through hell,” Bruckheimer described. Despite such challenges, the legendary producer believes that the emotion and how the audience feels about the characters once they exit the theater is what really matters and gives the filmmakers and actors their focus.

Top Gun: Maverick Soars The action drama film managed to leave a massive impact on the audience and the box office. Top Gun: Maverick grossed over $1.488 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s entire career. The film received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Picture Drama and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Picture. Related: Everything Top Gun: Maverick Easter Eggs & Original Movie References In a recent interview with CBR, Bruckheimer spoke about the importance of “actual locations” to the film’s success. Producer Thinks Studios Could Actually Move Away From Excessive CGI After Maverick’s performance and audience impact. He also pointed out that while the industry is “overwhelmed” with Marvel movies, audiences “also love real cinematography on real locations.” For Bruckheimer, films like maverick and Spider-Man: No Coming Home apparently “rejuvenated theatrical activity”. According to the filmmaker, the authenticity of the film is what shines through for the audience. “It shows that when we tell stories about interesting characters with real cameras, real locations, you can captivate the world,” he said. Top Gun: Maverick is now streaming on Paramount+. Source: The Hollywood Reporter

