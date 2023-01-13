Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Confidentially Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement for Live Entertainment Business Spin-Off Proposal | Business





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 13, 2023– Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) today announced that it is moving forward with the spin-off of its traditional live entertainment business, which includes a diverse collection of venues in New York and Chicago, the booking business of entertainment and sports company, and the Christmas Show with the Radio City Rockettes production. The Company has confidentially filed an amended Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the proposed transaction and expects to file an amended Form 10 registration statement with the SEC in February. Additionally, the Company expects to finalize the spin-off by the end of March 2023. As previously announced, the revised transaction would be structured as a tax-free spin-off for all MSGE shareholders. In the first stage of the transaction, holders of MSGE Class A and Class B ordinary shares would receive a pro rata distribution which is expected to be equivalent, in aggregate, to an approximate 67% economic stake in the entertainment company in direct, which would take on the name Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The remaining approximately 33% economic stake in the live entertainment company would be retained by the current parent company, which would be renamed MSG Sphere Corp. These retained shares would then be available for use in a tax regime. – free exchange offer for common stock of MSG Sphere Corp., to raise capital for general corporate purposes, and/or for use in a subsequent spin-off on a pro rata basis to MSG Sphere Corp. shareholders. Completion of the transaction remains subject to various conditions, including the effectiveness of the amended Form 10 registration statement, certain league and other approvals, the receipt of a tax opinion from an attorney and the final board approval. About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The company presents or hosts a wide range of events at its diverse collection of venues: New Yorks Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company presents the original production, the Christmas show featuringRadio City Rockets, and offers a wide range of live sports content and other programming through two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with dining and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathdrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments or events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the perceptions of the financial community regarding the Company and its business, operations , its financial condition and the industries in which it operates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the factors described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations which are contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005294/en/ CONTACT: Ari Danes, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Communications and Treasury Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (212) 465-6072 Justin Blaber Vice President, Financial Communications (212) 465-6109 Grace Kaminer Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury (212) 631-5076 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: THEATER ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS SOURCE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 01/13/2023 16:25 / DISK: 01/13/2023 16:25 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005294/en

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/madison-square-garden-entertainment-corp-confidentially-files-amended-form-10-registration-statement-for-proposed-spin/article_e0c17c7c-957c-5e2b-b86c-e9ab403b70e3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos