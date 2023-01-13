Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Confidentially Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement for Live Entertainment Business Spin-Off Proposal | Business

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 13, 2023–
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) today announced that it is moving forward with the spin-off of its traditional live entertainment business, which includes a diverse collection of venues in New York and Chicago, the booking business of entertainment and sports company, and the Christmas Show with the Radio City Rockettes production. The Company has confidentially filed an amended Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the proposed transaction and expects to file an amended Form 10 registration statement with the SEC in February. Additionally, the Company expects to finalize the spin-off by the end of March 2023.
As previously announced, the revised transaction would be structured as a tax-free spin-off for all MSGE shareholders. In the first stage of the transaction, holders of MSGE Class A and Class B ordinary shares would receive a pro rata distribution which is expected to be equivalent, in aggregate, to an approximate 67% economic stake in the entertainment company in direct, which would take on the name Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The remaining approximately 33% economic stake in the live entertainment company would be retained by the current parent company, which would be renamed MSG Sphere Corp. These retained shares would then be available for use in a tax regime. – free exchange offer for common stock of MSG Sphere Corp., to raise capital for general corporate purposes, and/or for use in a subsequent spin-off on a pro rata basis to MSG Sphere Corp. shareholders.
Completion of the transaction remains subject to various conditions, including the effectiveness of the amended Form 10 registration statement, certain league and other approvals, the receipt of a tax opinion from an attorney and the final board approval.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The company presents or hosts a wide range of events at its diverse collection of venues: New Yorks Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company presents the original production, the Christmas show featuringRadio City Rockets, and offers a wide range of live sports content and other programming through two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with dining and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathdrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.
