Casting takes place once the script is complete





Start rumors to james gunnis new Superman The movie is raging on social media, but the writer-director and new DC Studios boss says none of that is true considering he’s still writing the script. Gunn took to Twitter to debunk a user who claimed Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi was the new Superman in the DC Universe. My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet, Gunn replied. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is done or nearly done, and it’s not. Well, announce a few things shortly, but Superman’s cast won’t be one of them. More Variety Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of the DC Universe as Heads of DC Studios and are currently developing a 10-year plan for an interconnected story that will span movies, television, and video games. The two have already confirmed their revised DC Universe does not include Henry CavillSuperman’s Return, while Gunns Superman’s film centers around a younger iteration of the character, will also not feature the return of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. Patty Jenkins Wonder Woman 3 has also been dropped, though it’s unclear if that means Gal Gadot will continue as Wonder Woman. While other details about the new DC Universe are being kept under wraps, Gunn continued to tease that a first round of announcements will be coming shortly. Every time they do, the new Superman actor won’t be making the news. The variety announced in december that Gunn is writing a new Superman movie. The writer-director isn’t creating an origin story, but he shared that our story will focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character won’t be played by Henry Cavill. The storyline will focus on the characters’ lives as a small-time journalist in the fictional city of Metropolis. Audiences will catch him meeting key figures, like his colleague Lois Lane, insiders added. The story continues We know we’re not going to make every person happy every step of the way, Gunn later wrote on Twitter about his DC Universe revamp. But we can promise that everything we do is in service of STORY and in service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and have cherished all our lives. As Gunn and Safran craft their own DC Universe, whatever their plan, they won’t disrupt the BatVerse that filmmaker Matt Reeves is developing. Reeves’ parallel universe kicked off with his Robert Pattinson with The Batman and will continue with The Penguin series on HBO Max and the Pattinson-centric movie sequel. Reeves recently confirmed that he has a meeting with Gunn and Safran to go over their individual universes to make sure they don’t crash together and support each other. The best of variety Register for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/james-gunn-says-superman-actor-181808628.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos