From Hollywood to Daytona: Frankie Muniz wants to prove he belongs in stock cars

When Frankie Muniz was 15, he had already become a household name thanks to his work as the lead character in the critically acclaimed film. Malcolm in the middle TV show.

As he rooted himself in American pop culture, Muniz developed a passion for motorsport and ultimately decided to put his acting career on hold in the late 2000s so he could pursue his dream of sharing the track with several of the best pilots in the world.

Muniz’s love of racing remains prevalent over a decade later as he prepares to fully commit to the sport with a full-time season in the ARCA Menards Series driving for Rette Jones Racing; an opportunity he intends to cherish every moment.

I definitely have mixed emotions, Muniz said. We talked about it for almost a year and a half and kept thinking that I would be on the right track sooner than I was. I throw myself into the deep end by joining [ARCA] and I wanted to have a team behind me that would teach me as much as I needed. I feel ready.

Although Muniz only does laps in an ARCA car following practice sessions, he enters his rookie season in the series with racing experience on his side.

The Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race served as the springboard for Muniz’s racing career. After finishing seventh and third overall in the 2004 and 2005 editions respectively, Muniz wanted to get more involved in motorsport and joined the Champ Car Atlantic Series in 2007, a year after Malcolm in the middle ended.

Muniz spent the next three years in the Atlantic Championship gradually improving his racing craft with the goal of joining the IndyCar Series in the 2010 season. When that deal fell through, Muniz took a sabbatical from racing to focus on other projects like drumming and getting back into acting.

Now that he has his own family, Muniz wanted to set the best possible example for his young son and realized that he still aspired to have a racing career. He eventually made his stock car debut in a Pro Late Model at Kern County Raceway Park in 2021 before testing a car for Fast Track Racing at Daytona International Speedway a few months later.

Muniz has expressed some frustration with his own decision to step away from racing, but he is now fully committed to working with everyone at Rette Jones Racing and showing the entire industry he is capable of. to be competitive despite the prolonged absence.

If you want to do anything successfully, you really have to give your 100%, Muniz said. If you want to be a race car driver, you have to be in everything from training to just being with the team. I wish I hadn’t waited so long [to get back into racing] because realistically I’m old to start in the stock car world, but I don’t have time to waste, so I hope [the motivation] helps progress go a little faster.

Muniz considers himself lucky to have partnered with Rette Jones Racing, which has fielded cars for drivers like Spencer Davis, Jesse Little and Max Gutierrez during their existence.

The original plan was for Muniz to serve as Amber Balcaen’s teammate during the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season, but co-owner Mark Rette decided against that option so he could dedicate all of the team’s resources to making it happen. ensuring Muniz was in the best possible position to excel in 2023 with Balcaen not returning.

Muniz also recalls how his fellow co-owner Terry Jones nearly won the 2017 Lucas Oil Slick Mist 200 at Daytona before being passed late by Austin Theriault for the win. He thinks having both Rette and Jones to lean on for advice will help him get more draft acclimated ahead of his first race at Daytona.

[On the drive down to Daytona], I learned that Terry was a bit manic behind the wheel, said Muniz. He was sketching the semis on the highway and told me it was gonna be [during the weekend]. It was so cool to hang out with Terry and Mark and hear some of their stories. I want to make them proud of their decision to put me in that car.

One aspect of Muniz ARCA’s debut that he is looking forward to comes down to the car he will be driving.

Rette Jones Racing uses the CGR-005 chassis that Sterling Marlin drove for several races, including the 2001 Daytona 500, in which Muniz was able to drive in the pilot car during the parade laps as a special guest of Fox.

Muniz still vividly remembers how exciting it was to meet most of the Cup Series drivers and was especially honored to receive a compliment from Dale Earnhardt moments before the green flag on how Malcolm in the middle helped him bond with his daughter Taylor.

Being in the same car Marlin was driving that day is both a rewarding and poignant moment for Muniz considering how NASCAR and auto racing have been forever changed after Earnhardt’s death on the final lap.

[My mom and I] were in Ken Schraders’ pit for [the 2001 Daytona 500] and I was wearing an M&Ms jacket, Muniz said. Sterling Marlin and Dale Earnhardt both signed him. I told my mother the story of how I drive [Marlins] car and it was a really weird feeling because the memories of that day sank.

Muniz hopes the speed shown by the CGR-005 with Marlin at the wheel in the early 2000s will continue into February, but he expects to go through a steep learning curve when it comes to maintaining position on the track at Daytona.

Earning the respect of his seasoned peers is Muniz’s top priority heading into his departure from Daytona. He appreciated the support many industry players have given him throughout the process and hopes their confidence in his driving abilities will continue as the year progresses.

Any triumph for Muniz would put him in a similar category to other players who have had successful motor racing ventures like Paul Newman, Steve McQueen and Patrick Dempsey, but Muniz said he wants the motorsport aspect of his life is at the forefront when competing in ARCA. .

I want people to think of me as a racing driver, Muniz said. People don’t see Paul Newman as a racing driver, they see him as an actor. If people can take me seriously as a driver that would be really cool for me, but I run my own program with my own goals.

Muniz’s goal is to gain as much experience as possible since the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is the only track on the ARCA calendar where Muniz has competed. He expects the two dirt tracks to be the toughest, having never raced on dirt in his life.

Muniz faces many unknowns in his debut ARCA campaign, but he intends to put in the maximum effort as he seeks to find his footing in stock car racing.

It would be great to win races, Muniz said. Every time I get out of the car I want to look back and say I did my best. I don’t want to look back and wish I had tried harder, put in more effort, spent more time with the team or trained harder. Whether [I do what Im supposed to do]then I should have a pretty good year.

With the lights not too bright and the cameras all focused on him, Muniz is ready for the action associated with ARCA’s diverse schedule that kicks off at Daytona next month.