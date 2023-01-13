Saint Omer, revisited: a harrowing trial inspires a complex and brilliant film

On a long, deep beach at night, with little but the moonlight glistening vaguely on the waves, a woman gently but unhesitatingly places a baby in the sand, near the rising tide, and walks away. I could have sworn I had seen this in the film Saint Omer by French director Alice Diops, but I would also swear that I hadn’t because, although no such scene was included in the film, it is portrayed so vividly during the action that I felt as if it was shown on screen. The person describing the event is Laurence Coly (played by Guslagie Malanda), who is accused of killing her baby in this way, and whose detailed confession to her crime occurs in the courtroom, during his trial. Diop does more in Saint Omer than creating an original and high-profile legal drama; it establishes an aesthetic, unique to the courtroom, that seemingly puts the language of the characters themselves into the frame as well as the psychological vectors that connect them. This sober and simple method gives rise to a film of great scope and complexity.

Saint Omer, which hits theaters on Friday, is both docudrama and implied metafiction, placing the filmmakers as stand-ins for on-screen action. The film’s protagonist is not Laurence but rather a thirtysomething writer and teacher named Rama (Kayije Kagame), who attends the trial to write a book about Laurence, and whose vantage point as an observer is the one through which the details of the trial are transmitted. Diop based the film on the real-life case of Fabienne Kabou, who was tried, in 2016, in the northern French town of the title, for killing her own baby and Diop actually attended that trial.

Both main characters in the films and their real-life relatives are black women. Like Rama, Diop was born in France into a Senegalese family; like Laurence, Kabou was born and raised in Senegal and came to France to attend university. Based on the narrow premises of this trial, Diop creates a broad and deep drama, as well as a sort of meta-drama, to explore such critical issues as the nature of personal and national identity, the multigenerational traumas of migration, France’s continued political and cultural failures to reflect its ethnic and racial diversity and, above all, the very power of language to create images and embody realities. Moreover, this power, which drives Diops’ powerfully inventive cinematic craft, proves dangerous, bringing into conflict Ramas’ (and, by implication, Diops’) creative impulse, his artistic sensibility, with his sense of justice and, for that matter, with his sense of self.

Diop begins the film with a shot of a black woman carrying a baby, in what appears to be a nightmare from which Rama wakes up, calling for his mother. She is comforted by her companion, a white man named Adrien (Thomas de Pourquery), a musician. A series of calmly observed sequences Rama, in an amphitheater, giving a lecture centered on Marguerite Duras’ use of language to transform a woman’s public degradation into exaltation; Rama, with Adrien and his siblings, in his elderly mother’s apartment (Adama Diallo Tamba); Ramas’ childhood memory of his remote sternness sketches the image of Ramas with a thematic clarity that, at trial, connects with the defendant in a way that both fuels Ramas to portray Laurence artistically , while disturbing and even frightening the writer.

Diops’ distinctive dramatization of the trial and its impact on Rama stems from France’s distinctive judicial practices, in which defendants are subject to direct questioning by judges as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys. By composing the audience scenes, Diop (who wrote the screenplay with Amrita David and Marie NDiaye) gives the characters, and especially Laurence, virtual airs: extended scenes and long monologues in which they develop the stories that their interrogators tell them. ask. During the interrogation of Laurence, the president (played by Valrie Drville) begins by examining the whole life of the accused birth and childhood, family and friends, interests and ambitions and inclinations, the ins and outs of his years in France before going into the details of the crime itself, and the judge doesn’t hesitate to interrupt him to challenge Laurence with information she has obtained from other witnesses.

Laurence’s account of herself is strange. Although she admits to killing her daughter, Elise, she pleads not guilty and claims not to be responsible for her actions. She claims to be the target of witchcraft, both from her family in Senegal and from her former companion, the father of her child, Luc Dumontet (Xavier Maly), a white man more than thirty years her senior, when the judge asks her why she did it, she replies that she herself hopes to find out why from the trial itself. There is something peculiar about the unconscious cultural assumptions on which the trial rests. The three judges, the defense lawyer and the prosecutor are white; there is no black juror in sight. (By the way, when Rama walks around the small town, there are hardly any black people in sight.) teachers (Charlotte Clamens) regarding the sincerity of his interest in Wittgenstein rather than someone closer to his own culture. Rama, too, faces similar blind spots in her own domain. When talking on the phone with her editor (voiced by Alain Payen) about the plan to write a book about Laurence, she wants to title it Medea Castaway, he notes that Laurence speaks very sophisticated French. (It happens as if he called it articulate.) Rama retorts that the accused simply speaks like an educated woman.

Laurence’s testimony reveals his bitter relationship with Luc, a former businessman and sculptor, married to another woman, from whom he separated. (Even her pregnancy and the birth of the child, told one way by Laurence and another way by the suffocating and trembling Luke, is a powerful melodrama of secrets and lies.) An encounter with Laurence’s mother (Salimata Kamate) gives Rama a glimpse of the distorting force of their conflicted bond. During the trial, Rama finds herself drawn into a closer and more empathetic connection with Laurence, across the distance of the courtroom, by dint of their similar experiences and backgrounds, their implicit solidarity as black women (the only two in the courtroom, the other than Laurence’s mother), which is accentuated when Laurence turns her head and, with a smile, meets Rama’s gaze.

This exchange of glances is the pivot of Saint Omer and one of the most defining moments of any recent film. Its enormous dramatic power is the product of Diops’ ingenious visual scheme, all the more striking for its simplicity. (Bravo to director of photography Claire Mathon for her precise and lucid realization.) The physical organization of the Saint Omer courtroom is a virtual character in the film: Laurence is seated in her witness box, against a wall, at a ninety degree angle from the point of view of the judges and spectators. (Other witnesses testify from a small lectern near the center of the room; they and Laurence must all testify standing.) When Laurence speaks for the first time, she is depicted from the visual point of view of Rama, who is seated with a few dozens of other spectators at the back of the courtroom. Thereafter, Diop shows Laurence from a different angle and distance for each extended sequence of Laurence’s testimony, and these angles are, for the most part, head-on, a detached visual point of view that is not associated with any specific character. in the courtroom. Nevertheless, these frontal views of Laurence appear to identify with Ramanot visually but intellectually, abstractly. It is as if the viewer sees Laurence not through Ramas’s eyes but through his mind’s eye, as if the insightful analyzes and transformative rhetoric of Ramas’s writing spirit are embodied in time real by means of Diops images.

That’s why the shift to a moment of actual visual connection, when Rama and Laurence stare at each other in the courtroom, is such a shock and epitomizes a moment of dramatic crisis. At this moment, Rama recognizes that she is drawn into a complicity with Laurence in a way that makes him ignore Laurence’s heinous act, which causes her to neglect (as she tells Adrien) the life of the child who was lost, and who even risks drawing him into Laurence’s defense indeed, helping Laurence get away with murder. This moment decisively casts the film’s moral charge on Rama and converts the drama into one of its own conscience. Spoiler alert: Rama is pregnant, and in the overlap of her background and experience with that of Laurence, she views her own motherhood as a potential crisis and horror. Laurence’s narration has a persuasive authority that does more than create images; through the cultural ties that bind her to Rama, it does, in effect, create self-images for Rama, ones that she finds herself vehemently resisting.

Diop never shows the verdict; the film leaves the courtroom before its rendering. (In real life, Kabou was sentenced to twenty years in prison but also received psychological treatment.) In this regard, Saint Omer evokes a similar scene in another recent film, Till. There, when Emmett Tills’ mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), attends the trial in a Mississippi court, with a white judge and an all-white jury of two white men accused of killing Emmett, she leaves. before the verdict is given, saying, I know the verdict. In Saint Omer, Diop, by eliding the verdict and taking the film out of the courtroom before its release, once again embodies Rama’s inner perspective. Diop is not suggesting that the white-dominated court will inevitably render an unjust verdict in the case of a black woman, but that this court is not the right place to tell the story of her crime and all its implications. On the contrary, this film, with all the personal and moral risks it entails for the artist, is the right one.