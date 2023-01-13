KU Bollywood Team Spreads Cultural Awareness Through Dance and Events | News

The sound of Bollywood music, laughter and the thuds of dancing fill the room as flowing, colorful outfits grab everyone’s attention.

This is the University of Kansas Jeeva Bollywood Fusion Dance Team, a group that since 2008 has been training three times a week to perform their creative routines and mashups at local events and competitions. at national scale.

The team combines several dance styles like Bhangra, Hip Hop, Classical, South Indian, Contemporary, Tollywood and Bollywood. The hybrid form of music comes from Bollywood, the Indian film industry.

Their motto, live to dance, comes from their team name Jeeva, which is rooted in the Sanskrit term Jiva, which means to live.

This fall, the 10-student team performed three times, more than they did in previous fall semesters, according to co-lead captain Keira Dobbs of Maize, Kan. With more in-person events emerging post-pandemic, there are more opportunities to dance.

Overland Park Junior Co-Captain Subha Sundar has been classically trained in dance since she was five years old. Choreographing dances and sharing her culture are part of what she enjoys being part of the team.

However, not everyone at Jeeva has extensive dance experience. Dobbs is currently the only white participant and has a year of jazz experience before Jeeva; the rest is attributed to online learning and teammates.

Dobbs just wanted to dance in college, and although she tried out several dance groups, Jeeva’s structure and dynamic ultimately drew her in.

During her freshman year on the team, she was driving a new members car to Kentucky for her first competition when she punctured a tire. The group that Dobbs bonded with after the freeway debacle still participates in the club four years later.

This club is very important to me because it’s how I met some of my best friends, Dobbs said. It’s an opportunity to dance all the time, it’s a creative outlet, and it’s really been an essential part of my college experience.

During the pandemic, the team was still practicing once a week via Zoom learning line dances and teaching anyone who showed up, even without a performance to prepare.

We just wanted to keep Jeeva alive, Dobbs said. And dance.

Keeping Jeeva alive also proved important for the third co-captain, Overland Park’s second Maya Shanmugam. Shanmugam was looking to dance in college and remembered seeing Jeeva when she was little and knowing that she wanted to be on the team then.

Music, in general, I love, and being able to express it in a different medium with friends and my culture is special, Shanmugam said.

At formal events, dancers wear traditional clothing and their uniform depends on the occasion and the dance.

On November 12, the team dressed in black to facilitate the dance of their four-minute fusion set incorporating hip hop. The event at the Lied Center called INfusion was organized by Seva Dance, an Indian dance school based in Olathe with 140 students.

[Jeeva] wanted to participate in the idea of ​​it and found the charitable aspect enjoyable, said Megha Chandramohan, co-founder of Seva. The event was on their campus, so we thought it was a good way to include them and showcase our culture.

In recent years, a few Seva graduates have continued their love for Bollywood dance with Jeeva, according to Ami Sanjanwala, co-founder of the dance school.

Other University communities, such as the South Asian Student Association (SASA) and Indian Jayhawks, provide opportunities for cultural events that Jeeva regularly attends.

More recently, Jeeva danced in mock mehndi, an event with dance, henna, food and other traditional activities to spread awareness of Indian and Pakistani culture.

I think Jeevas is special because it’s not exclusively for Indians; I have lots of white, Hispanic and black friends who join me in these community events, Sundar said. We celebrate our culture while also being able to teach our culture to other people.