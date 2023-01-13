Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her late son – The Hollywood Reporter





Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her deceased son, Benjamin. A rep for Presley’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, tells The Hollywood Reporter that “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.” Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at age 54 at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. She was rushed to hospital earlier today after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27. Presley was also the mother of twins Harper and Finley. The Graceland estate is in Memphis, Tennessee, and Benjamin is buried in its meditation garden. Most of the Presley family members are buried in the garden, including Elvis and his parents Gladys and Vernon. Presley would have turned 55 on February 1. She and her mother attended Tuesday night’s Golden Globes and cheered on Austin Butler as he won Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. She has released three albums, including the gold record To whom it May concern in 2003, 2005 Now what and 2012 storm and grace. She also recorded duets featuring her late father’s vocals for singles such as “In the Ghetto”, “I Love You Because”, and “Where No One Stands Alone”. Presley has been married four times, to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood. Her divorce from Lockwood was finalized in 2021. She was 9 when Elvis died at age 42 on August 16, 1977.

