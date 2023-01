Paul Mescal in a streetcar named Désir

The result is a production, played in the round, that adheres less to the letter of the piece than to its battered, bruised spirit. The same goes for Frecknalls’ acclaimed 2018 revival for Almeida, also featuring Ferran, from Williams’ lesser-known Summer and Smoke. Frecknall draws on the hurtful lyricism of Williams’ writing, not his (copious) staging, though the inclusion of a slow-motion near the end feels like a staged intervention too far. Rarely have I seen, for example, the anger that coexists with Blanche’s fragility expressed as clearly as here. She may speak in grandiose terms of her briefly beloved Mitch (an exceptionally touching Dwane Walcott) as her Rosenkavalier, but this Blanche, for all her delusions, seems to understand too well the rum hand life that has been inflicted on her. . (On this topic, the deck of cards that ends the game has been cut.) Brought into the production late when his first leading role, Lydia Wilson, dropped out due to injury, the prismatic Ferran imparts flighty neuroticism to Blanche alongside someone nervous enough to tackle Stanley on his own land. I must control myself, she says at first, her balance no less fragile than that of brutal man-child Stanley, who cries like a baby for Stella long before his wife gives birth to theirs. The bedroom is Blanche and Stanley’s battleground, and the two actors communicate the primal impulses that bring them together in a definitely disruptive rendezvous with fate. Mescal, it seems, has his own dates pending with Hollywood, which could make such stage adventures harder to come by in years to come. (I smiled when Stanley dismisses the glamorous stuff of Blanches Hollywood, something the actor who plays him surely knows firsthand.) Whatever that handsome actors future may be, its present is allied with an electrifying ensemble production of Streetcar which, by right, won’t have its final stop here. A tram called Désir Until February 4 at the Almeida Theater in London; almeida.co.uk.

