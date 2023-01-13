Austin Butler net worth: How much is the actor who plays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s movie worth?





Actor Austin Butler wasn’t such a big movie star before the director Baz Luhrmann decided to trust his talents to play Elvis Presley in his biopic. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t made his fair share of money over the years as a TV and film actor. Butler has appeared on television shows such as ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Carrie’ Diaries’. He shot to stardom with a starring role in ‘The Shannara Chronicles‘ by appearing in 20 episodes between 2016 and 2017. Since then, he has not stopped working on several films and television series. In movies, Butler played a small but important role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino from 2019. That year everything started to click for the actor, he got the role of a lifetime and made it his own. Director Baz Luhrmann decided to cast him as Elvis in the music icon’s biopic. He recently won the Golden Globe for playing for his performance and he’s starting to get even more buzz for the Oscars. In 2016, Butler started dating Vanessa Hudgenswhich also gave his career a major boost. How much is Austin Butler worth now? For his role as Elvis Presley, Austin Butler only earned $700,000 and his estimated net worth at the moment is $4 million. It’s not much for a Hollywood leader but his success as Elvis will inevitably bring him better paying roles. For now, he can get all the praise he gets and wait for his agent’s phone to start ringing. With his anger golden globes win, Austin positioned himself as the unlikely underdog for the Oscars. Butler also landed a role in “Dune: Part Two” by Dennis Villeneuve franchise like Feyd-Rautha, a film that will be released in 2023.

