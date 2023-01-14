Entertainment
Being a child actor doesn’t prepare you for Hollywood
- Avan Jogia played Beck Oliver on the popular Nickelodeon show “Victorious” from 2010 to 2013.
- Jogia says child roles on networks like Nickelodeon don’t prepare you for a career in adult Hollywood.
- He navigated the “learning curve” between the two with a lot of persistence and a bit of luck.
This narrated essay is based on a conversation with Avan Jogia, writer-director of the new independent film “Door Mouse.” It has been edited for length and clarity.
I would not say that acting in the children’s television part of the industry, like me, prepares you for a career in Hollywood.
Most of them people who star in these shows don’t belong of the industry too long after meeting problem after this time has elapsed. If anything, it can be confusing for a young person on these types of shows because there’s a huge learning curve when you leave and come into the industry.
I had the chance to continue working as an actor after “Victorious”
Luck is the thing no one wants to talk about. Everyone wants to be the author of their own story, but success in this industry really depends on luck and persistence.
The only advantage I had after working on “Victorious” on Nickelodeon stayed in it and was consistent until it paid off. I got lucky several times and kept trying to get lucky.
What is generally undervalued is working on your actual skills. No one who works in the industry watches movies; actors don’t go to drama school anymore. The only way to separate yourself from the pack is to focus on the real art of what you do.
It can be hard not to be boxed into a category as an artist
I find the entertainment industry really likes it when you’re a thing because it’s easier to categorize you, “That’s the actor, Avan Jogia” or “That’s the director, so-and-so.” It’s kind of a shitty way of trying to sum up the whole experience of a human.
You can’t tell someone if an actor can direct, or if a director can act, or if a digital artist can do architecture, etc. Either you understand the dividing line between all of these things, or you don’t. What people don’t realize is that the creative disciplines all share the same elements of vision and storytelling.
I am the biggest advocate for the transition between different disciplines. I wrote a bookrecently made a movie, and I acted for a decade and a half. I’m just whatever my passion. Even though I’ve always wanted to direct, I don’t want to be known for just one thing.
My new film “Door Mouse” was difficult to achieve. Much of our entertainment is highly curated
I worked on my first film, “Mouse Holder” for a long time from Vancouver and spent years trying to do so. He lives in a surreal, noir, comic book type world and the villains of the film are “money people”, so to speak, which made it difficult to ask people for money to fund it.
Much of our entertainment has been heavily curated. It’s been combed through and everything interesting about the film is stripped away in this digestible thing. But with this film, it’s really my vision, it’s not marred by studio notes or outside influences intruding on the film. I want people to walk away from it saying, “I saw a movie with a capital M.”
Making this movie was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but you forget how hard it was once it’s over and you’re ready to do it again.
What you really do as a filmmaker is try to recreate a dream. That’s what makes it kind of addicting because you’re like, on the next one, I can make it perfect.
If you work in Hollywood and want to share your story, email Eboni Boykin-Patterson at [email protected].
