Stevie Wonder Reflects on the Late Jeff Beck: ‘A Great Soul’
Stevie Wonder had the artistic wind at his back, brimming with creative energy and reaching new musical heights, when he met Jeff Beck in 1972.
Their meeting in a New York studio will soon bear fruit for the young Motown phenomenon and the British guitar hero, notably the timeless Superstition, a song that has become a key piece for the two artists.
Wonder said Wednesday night he was saddened to learn that Beck had died of bacterial meningitis at a hospital near his home in England. The guitarist was 78 years old.
He was a great soul who made great music, Wonder told the Detroit Free Press. I am happy to have been able to meet him and to have him in my life, giving part of his gift to my music.
Wonder and Beck were introduced to each other by Robert Margouleff and Malcolm Cecil, producers who had worked with Wonder on the groundbreaking 1972 Music of My Mind and were now involved in its follow-up, the album which was to become Talking Book.
I really didn’t know much about him, Wonder said of Beck. But then I heard him play in New York. We were working on Lookin for Another Pure Love (in the studio) and I said to him: why don’t you play on it? He thought it would be great. He put down a part, then another part and another part. It was just amazing.
That song an undulating number that showed Wonders’ growing fascination with keyboard sounds was augmented by Becks’ supple guitar solo, complete with Wonders endorsing Do it, Jeff! captured on tape.
It was just a wonderful thing, the whole thing, Wonder said. He gave it a kind of blend of a kind of jazz feel with a bluesy feel, with the chord structure that he took from what I had done. It was great. He put his touch on it. It was very cool.
Beck was born out of London’s fertile blues-rock scene in the 60s, making his first big mark with the gritty psychedelic rock of the Yardbirds. But he had an expansive, jazzy, melodic, sophisticated musical vocabulary that suited Wonders Alley perfectly.
Like many of his peers, the British guitarist fell in love with Motown, even traveling to Detroit in 1970 to cut tracks in Hitsville, USA, with members of the Funk Brothers. (This material remains unreleased, and Beck told Rolling Stone magazine in 2010 that the tapes could be lost forever.)
In New York in ’72, Wonder was delighted with Beck’s work on “Pure Love”. He and Cecil encouraged the guitarist to record a version of a new, unreleased song that Wonder had recently written and recorded: “Superstition.”
Beck saw it as a gift from Wonder.
As for the origin stories of songs from this era, details may be hazy or lost in time. It has often been reported that “Superstition” originated from an impromptu jam by the two artists, with Beck on drums and Wonder on clavinet keyboard. But Wonder clarified on Wednesday that a rough track of the song had already been completed when he first played it for Beck at the studio.
wonders own final version of “Superstition” was a dazzling display of chunky funk, featuring one of the most memorable drum openings in pop music history.
The first thing I played (for the recording of) Superstition was the drums, carrying the melody and all the breaks I wanted in my head, Wonder said. Then I put in the clavinet, then a second clavinet, then the Moog (for the bass).
Trumpeter Steve Madaio and saxophonist Trevor Lawrence contributed the horn pieces.
A friend of Wonder’s, singer-songwriter Lee Garrett, put an unanticipated exclamation mark on the song’s bridge.
He was hanging out in front of the control room and he kept going, Aaagggh! Wonder recalled. I said: Shut up, Lee! Shut up! Listen, do you want to be recorded? OK, let’s go. That was all Lee.
Wonder’s “Superstition” track, with this late addition “aaagggh!” cry, was heading to side 2 of his “Talking Book” LP.
Beck, meanwhile, had his own designs for “Superstition,” a song Wonder had encouraged him to adopt. The guitarist intended to record it with his new rock trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, and their heavy, muscular version would eventually appear on the band’s self-titled 1973 debut for Epic Records.
But the October 1972 release of Wonders Superstition, released as the first single at Motown’s insistence, ended up stealing the show.
I said to Motown, look, I did this for Jeff Beck. He loves the song, Wonder said. I thought we should make Sunshine of My Life the first single (from the ‘Talking Book’ album). They said, no, no, no, no. The first single should be Superstition. So I went back to Jeff and had this discussion.
The Wonders single climbed the US pop and R&B charts to reach the top spot 50 years ago this month as Beck and company wrapped up their album recording sessions. Wonder won a pair of Grammys from Superstition, which Rolling Stone ranked No. 12 on its latest list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Beck then recorded another pair of Wonder originals, Cause Weve Ended as Lovers and Thelonius, for 1975’s Blow by Blow.
Wonder plays down the idea that Superstition’s release situation caused a deep rift between the two artists (we’ve always been cool), and said he fondly recalls their performance together at a concert at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, where they bonded. for a sizzling and spectacular rendition of the song.
Wonder said Wednesday that he continues to write and record material for his next album, which will be released on his So What the Fuss Music, the label he launched with Republic Records in 2020.
He also started listening to his older work with his 17-year-old son, Mandla, dissecting tracks and reflecting on the music.
On Wednesday, after Becks passed away, one of those songs played at home was Lookin for Another Pure Love, featuring Beck’s distinctive solo.
When I heard it today it was emotional for me because I could remember the moment, Wonder said. There’s just something about the music. I know for you, as a fan, the songs take you back to a space in time where you’re right there, in that moment. The same thing happens to us as writers and singers.
At 72, Wonder has grown accustomed to losing her fellow artists, friends and peers. But he consoles himself in his faith in God and in his certainty that spirits transcend death.
As long as you talk about people, you make them live, he says, quoting an African proverb. You keep their spirits alive.
And a musical legacy of artists, Wonder said, is part of that conversation:
We’re blessed to hear and feel that spirit, as long as we can have all the music that motivates people to move forward and do better.”
